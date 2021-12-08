“That would probably mean more than a championship” - Shannon Sharpe discusses the possibility of LeBron James playing with his son Bronny James and its significance in the league

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has had a lengthy amount of accomplishments throughout his NBA career. Since entering the league in 2003, LeBron has won four NBA championships and been a 17-time All-Star. Although the Lakers forward continues to chase his goal of winning a fifth title, there's another goal James remains determined to make happen.

Over the past few years, LeBron James has expressed optimism about one day playing in the NBA with his son, Bronny James.

While many may wonder if James will still be able to compete at a high level as he approaches the age of 40, the superstar forward remains one of the most effective players in the NBA.

After watching his son Bronny play a recent high school game at Staples Center, James said he still thinks about playing with him in the NBA one day.

Tuesday on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," sports analyst Shannon Sharpe said playing in the NBA with his son would likely be one of James' most memorable accomplishments.

"You're probably never going to see something like this again. To actually play with your son, it would mean more to him than winning another title."

There's going to be a number of hurdles for James, who turns 37 later this month, to have his dream come true, but James can still play at a high level in the NBA. Bronny is in his junior year of high school at Sierra Canyon, and he ranks 49th nationally in the Class of 2023 by ESPN.

Under NBA rules, it would most likely be at least two more years before Bronny would be eligible for the NBA draft. Those rules could change as the NBA has toyed with the idea of lowering the age requirements in order for a player to become draft-eligible.

As of now, James would have to play an additional three years before he was given the chance to play on an NBA court with his son.

Meanwhile, Bronny would have to develop into not just a college prospect but an NBA prospect. If Bronny can continue to make strides as a young player, there's a chance he and his father could one day share the same NBA court.

Despite many famous sons and fathers playing in the NBA, including the Curry family, the Walton family, the Barry family and the Bryant family, no father and son have ever played at the same time in the NBA.

Doc Rivers coached his son, Austin, with the LA Clippers. Also, George Karl, as a coach, and Koby Karl, as a player, and Mike Dunleavy Sr., as a coach, and Mike Dunleavy Jr., as a player, faced off against one another. The fathers all played in the NBA.

Major League Baseball had Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. famously playing for the Seattle Mariners in the early 1990s.

