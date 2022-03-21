“That’s 10 of them THANGS” - LeBron James can’t hide his excitement as alma mater St. Vincent St. Mary wrap up another state championship

NBA superstar LeBron James will undoubtedly have a hard time winning a championship this year. However, his alma mater, St. Vincent St. Mary, won a state championship on Sunday, and the four-time NBA champion could not hide his excitement.

James played four years of high school basketball with the Fighting Irish basketball team before he was selected with the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft. In his time there, he led the team to three state championships and a national title under coach Dru Joyce.

Given his history with the team, you can understand why he is proud to associate with the basketball program and celebrate with them. The LA Lakers captain took to social media platform Twitter to congratulate the team and gave a special shout-out to Joyce, who has won eight titles as a coach. In his tweet, he said:

"That’s 10 of them THANGS for the Gang Gang!!!! State Championships and 8 total for the GOAT @CoachDruJoyce!!! Congratulations!!! PROUD #IrishPride @STVMAthletics"

Victory against Gilmore Academy on March 20 helped STVM seal their second consecutive Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II state championship. It was also their tenth triumph overall, making them the team with the most championships among all the schools and divisions in the OHSAA.

James' legacy in STVM will always be remembered, as he has long been inducted into their Hall of Fame. He was honored in 2011 before winning his first NBA championship.

LeBron James' chances of winning a fifth NBA title this season are slim

"Slim" might be an understatement as many believe it is impossible for the Lakers to have a deep run given how poorly they have played so far. They are currently at risk of missing the playoffs entirely if they continue losing games.

Nonetheless, some are hopeful the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis can make a difference if both are healthy. The Lakers have slipped to tenth place in the Western Conference standings with a 30-41 record following the New Orleans Pelicans' win last night.

AD believes his injury was the deciding factor in their 2021 playoffs first-round loss against the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers were 2-1 up in the series but failed to win any other game after Davis picked up a knock 19 minutes into Game 4.

At the start of the 2021-22 campaign, the Lakers were one of the favorites to win the title following their busy offseason. They put together an All-Star veteran team, but things have not gone according to plan so far.

Despite the Lakers' poor run, James has been sensational. He has averaged 29.8 points (second-best in the league), 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in 53 games played this term.

