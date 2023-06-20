"That’s about $10m per turnover" - NBA fans are stunned to learn the Celtics are going to offer Jaylen Brown a $295 million contract extension

Jaylen Brown is about to enter the last year of his current contract worth $106.33 million. He is expecting to make $28.50 million in the 2023-24 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

However, it appears that the Boston Celtics are planning to keep Brown around as the organization reportedly intends on offering him a five-year max contract extension worth $295 million.

Jaylen Brown has undoubtedly blossomed into one of Boston's stars next to Jayson Tatum. Unfortunately, not a lot of fans are behind Brown as they think he isn't worth a max contract.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This could be due to the fact that Brown slightly underperformed during the 2023 playoffs and has even cost the Celtics some games due to his amount of turnovers per game.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Celtics do not intend to trade Jaylen Brown and all signs continue to point toward Brown signing a five-year, $295 million super-max extension with Boston, per @AdamHimmelsbach The Celtics do not intend to trade Jaylen Brown and all signs continue to point toward Brown signing a five-year, $295 million super-max extension with Boston, per @AdamHimmelsbach https://t.co/pnC3VS3jMG

Fans are now voicing out their opinions of Brown potentially receiving a max contract extension next season.

Here's what some of them had to say:

Two Cynics @TwoCynicsPod @TheNBACentral @AdamHimmelsbach This is so absurd. A guy who can’t dribble is not worth 295m . NBA is just paying anybody these days @TheNBACentral @AdamHimmelsbach This is so absurd. A guy who can’t dribble is not worth 295m . NBA is just paying anybody these days

@PlayGameBlazers tweeted: "That’s about $10m per turnover in the playoffs"

@OddsJam tweeted: "$300M for these playoff stats..."

@nijigasakilove tweeted: "FIVE YEAR 295??!!!!!!!!??!! LMAOAOAOAOAOAOOOOOOO"

@DoctorEthereum tweeted: "When will The Celtics realize the Tatum and Brown combo just ain’t it"

Doctor Eth @DoctorEthereum @TheNBACentral @AdamHimmelsbach When will The Celtics realize the Tatum and Brown combo just ain’t it 🤣🤣🤣 @TheNBACentral @AdamHimmelsbach When will The Celtics realize the Tatum and Brown combo just ain’t it 🤣🤣🤣

@A11Bets tweeted: "You guys had 2 perfect attempts. If it didn't happen then, it's damn sure not gonna happen now. Say bye bye to all that depth for a dude who stands when he doesn't have the ball."

A11 Bets @A11Bets @TheNBACentral 🤦‍♂️ @AdamHimmelsbach You guys had 2 perfect attempts. If it didn't happen then, it's damn sure not gonna happen now. Say bye bye to all that depth for a dude who stands when he doesn't have the ball.🤦‍♂️ @TheNBACentral @AdamHimmelsbach You guys had 2 perfect attempts. If it didn't happen then, it's damn sure not gonna happen now. Say bye bye to all that depth for a dude who stands when he doesn't have the ball. 😂🤦‍♂️

Is Jaylen Brown worth a max contract?

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Six

While it's a fact that Jaylen Brown is one of the best forwards in the NBA today, that doesn't necessarily mean his game is all that impressive. As of the moment, Brown is only the Boston Celtics' second option next to Jayson Tatum.

Throughout seven seasons in his career so far, Brown has only been named to two All-Star selections and has inconsistently made appearances.

No one is questioning his abilities as Brown averaged a solid 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals in the 2022-23 season. However, if we were to take a closer look at his figures per game, his stats are very inconsistent.

One night he may be performing like the league's MVP, then on another night he suddenly becomes one of the worst role players.

Jaylen Brown unquestionably deserves a big paycheck, but he will now have to justify his max contract to the Boston faithful.

Poll : 0 votes