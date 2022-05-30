"That's an average game for him now.... He's only 24 and hasn't even touched his ceiling yet" - Ime Udoka outlines Boston Celtics' 3x All-Star's talent level after team's impressive Game 7 win

The Boston Celtics are once again headed to the NBA Finals, after a decade plus long's worth of absences. The Celtics amassed four victories to three in their favor, vanquishing the Miami Heat from championship contention.

The Jayson Tatum show was on display in full effect over the duration of the seven-game series against the Heat. The All-Star's performances throughout the 2022 NBA Playoffs have been nothing short of outstanding.

Following their advancement to the NBA Finals, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka provided thoughts of his on their tremendous accomplishments. Udoka stated:

"I'm happy for the players. To see them celebrate. For the guys who have been here, Jaylen Jayson and Marcus, it's really special for them."

The Celtics' whirlwind of a season

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat - Game 7

The Boston Celtics are over the moon right now and deservedly so. A lot of talk has been made throughout the season regarding the Celtics' performance and where they would wind up.

There were even conversations surrounding the idea of splitting up the trio of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in December. Things took a turn for the better following the appointment of Ime Udoka as head coach.

It's well worth noting that the Boston Celtics would not see as much success as they do right now without the assignation of Ime Udoka. Udoka's tactics and coaching have enabled the Celtics to go from questionable playoff participants to potential champions.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart shared his thoughts on Udoka.

The Celtics engaged in a heated battle with the Miami Heat for bragging rights and a spot in the NBA Finals.

Following a 100-96 victory in a make-or-break game against Miami, the Boston Celtics are the Eastern Conference champions. The last obstacle on their path to solitude and jubilation? The Golden State Warriors.

Jayson Tatum, who has been hailed as Boston's savior since his debut season, has finally come through for the franchise. The three-time All-Star is finally receiving the recognition he deserves.

Speaking about Tatum, Udoka said:

"Even when his stats are good, that's an average game for him now. ... He's only 23 and hasn't even touched his ceiling yet."

The Boston Celtics's voyage to the NBA Finals

Celtics vs. Heat - Game 7

The Boston Celtics have had quite the journey en route to the NBA Finals.

They swept the Brooklyn Nets, led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, in the first round. They then won two hard fought series over the reigning champions, the Milwaukee Bucks and the first seed Miami Heat. The Celtics have done it all.

Now, the Celtics face the toughest test of them all. The Golden State Warriors.

This will be an absolute blockbuster series. The Celtics will have to perform like never before. They will be playing against experienced veterans, former champions, and one of the greatest dynasties the NBA has ever seen.

