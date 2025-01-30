"That's my baby" - Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan beams with pride as son Alijah Arenas dominates for Chatsworth post-McDonald’s All-American nod

Former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, reacted to her son, Alijah Arenas' highlights on Instagram on Thursday. After announcing that he was named as a McDonald's All-American on an episode of Gilbert Arenas' "Gil's Arena" podcast, the second-generation hooper went to work in a high school game for Chatsworth.

After putting together five straight wins, the Birmingham Patriots wound up dropping a 79-58 loss to Gilbert Arenas' son and the Chatsworth Chancellors on Wednesday.

The defeat marked the first league loss for Birmingham this season and generated plenty of highlights for Chatsworth's Alijah Arenas. In response, his mom, Laura Govan, commented on the carousel post showcasing Arenas' standout game, posting a heart emoji along with:

"That's my baby."

Arenas and the Chatsworth Chancellors will be back in action again on Friday when the team looks to extend their record to 14-7 as they face off against Granada Hills Charter at home.

After being named a McDonald's All-American, Arenas will look to build on what has already proven to be an impressive year.

Where will Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan's son Alijah Arenas play college basketball

Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah was originally set to be a member of the Class of 2026. However, back in December, he went through the process of reclassifying into the 2025 class.

Because of that, the second-generation hooper is in the midst of his senior year of high school, with his sights set on making the jump to the college level after this season. Given that he was recently selected as a McDonald's All-American, fans are anxiously awaiting news on where he may play.

According to Alijah, who spoke on the "Gil's Arena" podcast, he has narrowed down his college choice to five schools. In addition to Arizona, where his dad played two years before joining the NBA, Alijah also has his sights set on Louisville, USC, Kentucky and Kansas.

Currently, he's listed as a top 10 prospect in the 2025 class by 247 Sports, and assuming nothing changes, the belief is that he will attempt to declare for the draft. This means he is likely to make the jump to the NBA level sooner rather than later, forgoing four years of school for an opportunity to develop his game at the NBA level.

The two questions, of course, are where he plays NCAA basketball and how many years he spends at the collegiate level before declaring for the draft.

