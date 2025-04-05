"That's the best big 3 in the NBA": Mark Cuban drops major statement on Mavericks' roster after Anthony Davis acquisition

Former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban made an appearance on Friday’s episode of the “Stephen A. Smith” show, where he weighed in on the headline-grabbing, blockbuster deal that sent franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in exchange for a package headlined by Anthony Davis.

Ad

The trade sent shockwaves through the league, especially given Doncic’s status as a generational player despite being injured at the time, and Davis being six years older. Mavericks GM Nico Harrison defended the move by pointing to the team’s need for improved defense — an area where Doncic wasn’t exactly known to shine.

With Anthony Davis now teaming up with Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford in Dallas’ frontcourt, Mark Cuban told Smith the trio made up the “best big three in the NBA.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Nico decided that defense wins championships, and they thought that Anthony Davis would be a better anchor for our defense,” Cuban said (24:08 mark). “And look, you know, the truth is, between AD, Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford, that's the best big three in the NBA.”

After the deal, the Mavericks were hit hard by a wave of injuries — including Davis himself and star guard Kyrie Irving. Still, with Davis on the court, the Mavs went 5-1 in six games. During that span, Davis averaged 19.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Ad

Mark Cuban opens up about losing basketball ops control after Mavericks sale

When Mark Cuban sold the Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families, it was initially expected he’d stay involved in basketball operations. But once the deal closed, that role never materialized.

Cuban told Smith that the agreement was nothing more than a “handshake” and ultimately didn’t make it into the official paperwork.

Ad

“It was a handshake agreement and … I tried to put it in the contract. Actually, the NBA said no. They said basically it's between you and the new ownership, and … they went in their direction.” (22:48 mark)

Smith then asked if Doncic would still be in Dallas if Cuban had stayed in charge of basketball decisions, to which Cuban responded:

“I think he's here. Yeah.”

Ad

Mark Cuban also said he never would’ve pulled the trigger on trading Doncic and shared that GM Nico Harrison only called him after the deal was already finalized.

“I was like, ‘You're asking me, right? This isn't done,’” Cuban recalled the conversation with Harrison going. “He was like, ‘No, it's done.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ You know, nothing more to talk about.

Ad

“I wouldn't have done this. And, you know, thanks for giving me the call.”

Since the trade, the Mavericks have struggled, falling to 38-40 with various injuries but still clinging to the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Lakers have surged, climbing to third place at 47-30 as of Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More