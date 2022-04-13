"That's caffeine pride talking... We don't need to say s**t like that" - Kevin Durant scolds Bruce Brown for his comments on Daniel Theis and Al Horford

Although the Brooklyn Nets secured the seventh-seed following their outstanding win on Tuesday night, Nets superstar Kevin Durant was unhappy with some of the comments made by his teammate Bruce Brown.

Having beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108, the Brooklyn Nets found themselves clinching a playoff spot after a drastic drop-off in the standings over the course of the season.

Coming off the win, team morale was at a high as the Nets prepared to face the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs. However, a comment made by Bruce Brown regarding Boston's roster rubbed Kevin Durant the wrong way.

Addressing the situation at the postgame press conference, Durant had this to say regarding Brown's comments on Daniel Theis and Al Horford:

"That's caffeine pride talking. Those dudes (Horford and Theis) can do the same things (as Williams)."

Durant added upon his teammates' comments by saying:

"We respect our opponents. We don't need to talk about what we're going to do to them. I just don't like that. But that's just how Bruce is. He just comes in and keeps the same energy throughout the whole season. We don't need to say s**t like that. Lets just go out there and hoop."

Bruce Brown, a Boston native himself, has painted a rather large target on the back of the Brooklyn Nets with his comments. However, considering the momentum Brooklyn have as they come off a solid win, the Nets look like a highly competitive side.

With one of the most exciting playoff matchups taking place in the first-round itself, it will be interesting to see how things pan out for both sides.

Can Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets past the Boston Celtics?

Kevin Durant attempts to drive past Isaac Okoro

The Eastern Conference playoffs sees the two titans go head-to-head in the first-round itself as the second-seeded Boston Celtics face the newly crowned seventh-seeded Brooklyn Nets.

Coming off a dominant showing to occupy the seventh seed, the Nets are rounding out into form as their superstar pairing of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have struck a balance as a one-two punch.

Heading into their matchup against the Celtics, Durant will likely be the cog that sees Brooklyn through the first-round.

Although the drama behind the matchup supports Kyrie Irving due to his history with Boston, Durant and his offensive versatility creates a problem for the league's best defensive unit.

As Durant mentioned in his comments in his postgame presser: although Boston will miss Robert Williams, Theis and Horford are still an incredible defensive pair in the paint.

The Brooklyn Nets will have a tough matchup ahead of them. Having lost the regular-season series 3-1 against the Celtics, the Nets are definitely fighting an uphill battle.

However, with their superstars clicking and several role players who can contribute, Brooklyn still have a solid chance of beating the second-seeded Celtics.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava