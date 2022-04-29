“That’s why they call him the ‘Point God’” - Shannon Sharpe at a loss for words after Chris Paul's record breaking performance to close out the series vs the Pelicans

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns finished off their first-round series in style Thursday night. The performance caught the eye of Shannon Sharpe, who spoke about Paul's greatness on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed." Sharpe stated:

“That’s why they call him the 'Point God.'”

Chris Paul and his Phoenix Suns won Game 6 of their series against the New Orleans Pelicans last night. The win eliminated the Pelicans in what was a far closer series than most anticipated.

His most notable performance came in Game 6 on Thursday night. Chris Paul finished with 33 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. He also turned the ball over just three times in his 36 minutes of playing time.

What really left Shannon Sharpe and others in awe, however, was that he converted all 14 of his field goal attempts to make postseason history.

Not a single player has ever made more than 13 shots in a playoff game without a miss. Wilt Chamberlain recorded games where he went 18-for-18, and 16-for-16, but both occurred during the regular season.

Chris Paul’s perfect game broke the previous record of 12-for-12, held by Nenê.

Chris Paul's playmaking brilliance has been on display this year

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans — Game 6

This season, Paul averaged 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 10.8 assists per game. His 10.8 assists per game led the league.

In the first round, he averaged 22.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Needless to say, Paul is on a mission after last year's finals loss.

On top of that, he's joined by a talented scorer and playmaker in Devin Booker. During the Pelicans series, Booker averaged 23.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, but he only appeared in 3 games to Paul’s 6.

Playing most of the series without Booker, Paul really stood out. Much of the narrative after last year's deep playoff run was that Devin Booker was the team's most important player.

Though Paul played great throughout the entire postseason, there are still many who discredit Paul. However, Paul made it abundantly clear that there should be no negativity surrounding his name anymore.

There was some conversation about a possible first-round exit for the Suns after Booker went down, but Paul quickly silenced those doubts.

After leading the league in assists and carrying his squad into the next round whilst averaging 11.3 assists, Shannon Sharpe has a point. There really is a reason why Paul is known as the ‘Point God.’

