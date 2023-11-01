'That's cap': Patrick Beverley calls out Kendrick Perkins for suggesting Clippers should bench James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers' Patrick Beverley took to X to call out former NBA player Kendrick Perkins for suggesting the Los Angeles Clippers should bench James Harden. Perkins had advised the Clippers to bring the newly acquired star off the bench to preserve the team's on-court chemistry.

In his post, Patrick Beverley insinuated that Perkins was not being sincere in his opinion. Beverley had previously asked Harden to stay in Philadelphia so they could play together. Beverley joined the NBA as a member of the Houston Rockets during Harden's prime with the team, the two are known to be close friends.

"That’s cap, No you won’t. U would start him or you would be fired that summer," Beverley wrote in his X post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Kendrick Perkins made the comments on an episode of the 'NBA Today' show. Perkins believes Russell Westbrook made a better fit alongside Clippers star Paul George than Harden.

“I’d bring James Harden in off the bench. Paul George is averaging about 27 points and shooting 53% from the field. It’s because of Russell Westbrook. There’s something about that duo,” Perkins said.

Patrick Beverley's 12-year NBA career

Patrick Beverley finished Sunday's 126-98 win over the Trail Blazers with four points, two rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 20 minutes of playing time. He is expected to become one of the team's defensive linchpins.

The Sixers acquired Beverley for the 2023-24 NBA season. The former second-round pick is now on his sixth NBA team. He started with the Houston Rockets in 2013 then joined the Clippers in 2017. After spending four seasons in LA, he took his skills to the Minnesota Timberwolves where he averaged a respectable 10 ppg.

Despite his strong showing, the team traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers, from where he was waived in 2022. He was picked up by the Chicago Bulls, starting 22 games for the team. He is in his 12th season in the NBA, now playing alongside reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

The 34-year-old veteran brings loads of playoff experience and defensive toughness to Philadelphia. While he is not expected to play a pivotal role in the team, his never-say-die attitude will be needed as the Sixers look to make a deep playoff run after recent postseason disappointments.