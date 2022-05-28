“That’s Carmelo’s game, that’s Harden’s game.… LeBron’s more Magic” - Colin Cowherd on the comparisons between LeBron James and 3-time All-Star, says LeBron was built to work well with others

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James was compared to Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić after his incredible showing in the postseason this year.

Colin Cowherd believes the comparisons between Dončić and James end when it comes down to who takes the shot with the game on the line.

The Mavericks superstar has no qualms about taking the final shot. LeBron, earlier on in his career, was criticized for not taking the final shot. On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Cowherd said:

"LeBron's game is about elevating others. In fact, the knock on LeBron early. He doesn't want to take the shot. Thats the opposite of Luka. Luka has got flaws but he's going to take the shot. He'll pass to others, but he's going to be the scorer.

"That’s Carmelo’s game, that’s Harden’s game, that was Kobe's game mostly, LeBron's not, LeBron's more Magic. He can give you 40 but LeBron wants to elevate others."

Luka Dončić has been compared to LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird after his incredible postseason this year. His run ended with the Dallas Mavericks reaching the Western Conference finals and losing to the Golden State Warriors.

Is the LeBron James-Luka Dončić comparison fair?

LeBron James trying to guard Luka Doncic.

After the postseason this year, Luka Dončić being compared to LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird is very much fair. The Slovenian is on track to reach that level of greatness if he keeps up this level of performance.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar was not in the MVP conversation. Household names like Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo were finalists in the race.

Dončić went under the radar despite a surge from the Mavericks towards the end of the regular season. Dončić had six games during the regular season with 40 or more points and 13 games with 35 or more. He also had 13 games with 12 or more assists.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Tuesday was Luka Doncic's 17th career 30-point game in the playoffs, tying Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant for the 2nd-most by a player at age 23 or younger all-time.



LeBron James is the only player with more (21). Tuesday was Luka Doncic's 17th career 30-point game in the playoffs, tying Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant for the 2nd-most by a player at age 23 or younger all-time. LeBron James is the only player with more (21). https://t.co/5qJh0WPNY2

This suggests that he is a complete offensive player who improves his teammates, but can also score at a fantastic rate, much like James.

These are incredible numbers and very LeBron-esque. Like "King" James has done throughout his career, Luka Dončić seems to have found a whole new level to his game for the postseason.

Physicality is where the comparison falls apart. James is a freak of nature and has proven to be an iron man throughout his illustrious career thanks to the way he takes care of his body.

This has helped him play at an MVP caliber level even in his 19th season in the league. Dončić, meanwhile, has struggled with weight and ankle issues throughout his career and does not possess athleticism like James does.

Like LeBron's early years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Luka is not surrounded by a single All-Star and still reached the Western Conference finals. Given the way he has performed thus far in his short career, comparisons to James are very much warranted.

He has carried the team and put in performances that even James would be proud of. If he can lead the team to a championship this season, then he is on a trajectory to become as good as James.

