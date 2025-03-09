"That's a character thing for me"- LeBron James makes his feelings crystal clear on arriving first during all team activities

LeBron James might be a divisive figure in the NBA, but his work ethic and professionalism put him above some of his fellow superstars. James recently opened up about his punctuality and how important it is for him, not just as a player, but personally as well.

Ad

Speaking to TNT's Chris Haynes, James explained that he values other people's time and doesn't want to be an inconvenience. It was instilled by his mother, Gloria James when he was young.

LeBron brought it to his professional life and has always been the first person to arrive for any team activities.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That comes from valuing other people's time just measures how you value yours," James said. "If you're not being respectful, when you're late or you're not being respectful of other people's time, that's a character thing for me. I've always been like that every since I was a kid, setting up my alarm clock when I was in elementary school."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

LeBron James added that being an only child also puts a lot of responsibility on himself. It just sets the tone for the team as an example of how to be a professional. He knows he doesn't have to do it, but he wants to rub off his mentality to others.

James has been a model player for many fellow NBA stars and fans but remains divisive due to how the media portrays him at times.

Ad

At the age of 40, "The King" is still one of the best players in the world. He continues to have the dedication and love for the game. It will be interesting to see how many more seasons he'll play.

LeBron James suffers groin injury in loss to Celtics

LeBron James suffers groin injury in loss to Celtics. (Photo: IMAGN)

LeBron James reportedly suffered a groin injury on Saturday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. James was taken out with around six minutes left in the game and never returned. He told reporters in the locker room that he considers himself day-to-day though he's hopeful that it won't be as bad as the one he suffered in 2018.

Ad

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the LA Lakers don't have a timetable for James' potential recovery. He's expected to miss some games and the franchise is expecting him to miss weeks and not days.

Expand Tweet

If James misses time, the Lakers will have to rely on their second unit for more production. Luka Doncic, who is coming off a calf injury, gets more workload like when he was with the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers are already missing Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes due to injuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback