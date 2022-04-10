“That’s the consequence of forcing 2 trades in 2 years, you better show up in the big games, if you don’t all hell is coming for you” - Zach Lowe on James Harden facing pressure in the playoffs

Ever since James Harden forced himself out of the Houston Rockets, the pressure has been on him to perform at a level that justifies his moves, first to the Brooklyn Nets, and then to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Zach Lowe, on ESPN's "NBA Today," put James Harden as the front-runner for the player with the most pressure this post-season:

"Nobody has more pressure on him, no player, no coach, no GM, than James Harden. Guess what? That's the consequence of forcing two trades in two years, you better show up in the big games and if you don't all hell is coming for you."

Harden has recently been in a scoring slump but has leveled it out with his playmaking, averaging over 10 assists in the last 7-8 games. The Philadelphia 76ers (50-31), are currently tied with the Boston Celtics for the 3rd seed in the Eastern Conference.

James Harden proves that there is always a way out

After Daryl Morey stepped down as the general manager for the Houston Rockets in 2020, Harden became increasingly convinced that his time in Houston had come to an end, and that his eight years with the Rockets were to no avail in the post-season. Harden infamously went out of shape and tried to force the hand of the Rockets front office through his display of negligence, and eventually got what he wanted.

A similar trend was seen earlier this season when Harden showed up on the court out of shape and looked completely uninspired. Of the 44 games James started for the Nets, he averaged 22.5 points on 41-33-87 shooting splits. Harden sat out for a few games before the Harden-Simmons trade was finalized at the trade deadline and forced his way out of Brooklyn as well.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN.

Daryl Morey got his way when he unloaded a non-performing asset in Ben Simmons for Harden, and with Joel Embiid, there was no better player available who could play second fiddle to Embiid, but Harden's recent performances have really put that theory to the test.

James Harden has been to the finals only once, and that too as the sixth man of the year in 2011-12. Harden and Morey tried for years in Houston to make it through to the finals, but fell short every time. The explicit way in which James has forced his way out of two teams in the last two years has put the ball in his court - he has got what he wants each time, and has nothing to show for it yet.

