"That's coward s**t" - Amare Stoudemire rips politicians & 'Black Lives' supporters for zipping up on Israel-Palestine situation

Former NBA star Amare Stoudemire took to X to voice his opinion on the recent advancements in the Israel and Palestine conflict. Stoudemire played professionally in Israel from 2016 to 2020. He has dual nationality with the United States and Israel.

Everlasting tensions between Israel and Palestine were heightened this weekend. The military group Hamas launched a counterattack on Israel. The death toll is still climbing, and the Israeli government called the actions acts of war.

Stoudemire recorded a video of himself speaking on the news stemming from Israel. He went scorched earth and called out multiple groups.

“I woke up this morning to some disturbing news out of Israel. Hamas is kidnapping children and putting them in cages. They are killing children, killing the elderly. That’s some coward s**t. That’s cowardly,” Stoudemire said.

The former NBA pro did not stop there. His profanity-laced message continued calling out other organizations.

“And for all of you black lives matter (supporters) who ain’t saying nothing, or let me figure out exactly what happened before I say anything, well f**k you,” Stoudemire said.

Stoudemire also went after US politicians in the video message.

“All you politicians who always have something to say on the contrary, I see you, f**k you,” Stoudemire said. “All you black lives matter people who always had something to say and support everything else and quiet now, f**k you too.”

Stoudemire had more strong words in his message. He also called out the Hamas organization for alleged war crimes he says he heard in the news.

“I ain’t never been cool to kidnap kids and put them in cages or kill women or elderly,” Stoudemire said. “It ain’t ever been, no matter where you came from, what tribe you in, it don’t matter.”

Stoudemire finished off his message with a simple sign-off. It concluded with a fitting word.

“On my mama, we don’t respect none of you for that. Peace,” Stoudemire said.

Amare Stoudemire and Israel

Amare Stoudemire played in Israel after leaving the NBA. The former All Star left the NBA after struggling with knee injuries.

He played for Hapoel Jerusalem and Maccabi Tel Aviv. He led Maccabi to the Israeli championship in 2020. He also now owns a large share of Hapoel.

He was raised Christian. His birth mother has Black Hebrew Israelite heritage.

Amare Stoudemire traced his history and reconnected with his Jewish roots. In 2018, he began his journey to conversion to Judaism. He converted in 2020. He gained residency and citizenship in Israel in 2019. He also adopted the Hebrew name Yahoshafat Ben Avraham.