"That's cowardly": American-Israeli NBA legend Amar'e Stoudemire passionately speaks up about violence in Palestine

Former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire did not mince words in his comments about the Hamas attack on Israel that killed civilians. The six-time All-Star did not hold back after the surprise attack called Operation Al-Aqsa Flood escalated the tension in the region to nearly unprecedented heights. Stoudemire, who is also an Israeli citizen, couldn’t hold back his anger and frustration in a recent post. Like most across the world, he was shocked by the violence that has plunged the said area into more chaos.

Stoudemire has embraced Judaism and has been helping Jewish youth over the past years. He posted this on his Instagram account (via TalkBasket):

“I woke up this morning with some disturbing news out of Israel that Hamas [are] kidnapping children, putting them in cages, killing women, killing the elderly. That’s some coward s**t. That’s cowardly. And for all y’all Black Live Matter [supporters] who ain’t saying nothing, [saying] ‘Let me figure out exactly what’s happening before saying anything’, f**k you.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Amar'e Stoudemire’s diatribe continued against those who are indifferent or have not shown their support of Israel:

“All you politicians who always have to say something on the contrary, I see you, f**k you. All you Black Lives Matter people who always have something to say and always support everything else and are quiet now, f**k you too.”

Expand Tweet

After 14 seasons in the NBA where he was one of the league’s most popular superstars, Stoudemire played in Israel. He helped Hapoel Jerusalem (2017) and Maccabi Tel Aviv (2020) to the Israeli Basketball Premier League championship.

The former Phoenix Suns star was raised as a Baptist but was aware of his Hebrew roots. In 2010, he said in an interview that his mother had a profound role in his background and eventual acceptance of Judaism as his religion.

In 2019, Amar'e Stoudemire received Israeli citizenship and became known as Yahoshafat Ben Avraham.

Amar'e Stoudemire may have to do more to help victims of the Israel-Palestine conflict

The Israel-Palestine conflict has been seemingly going on for ages. Hamas’ latest attack, however, has added another level of violence to the already chaotic region.

Tensions have been higher than in past years. Following the surprise attacks that included heavy rocket strikes, Israel has retaliated. Warplanes have started hitting the Gaza Strip on Sunday. Strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon after the group claimed responsibility for the said rocket attack as a “solidarity” with the Palestinians.

At least hundreds have been killed on both sides and thousands more displaced due to the escalated fighting. Amar'e Stoudemire may have to do more than stinging words to help the victims of the said conflict.