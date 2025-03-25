  • home icon
"That's why Dallas let him go" - NBA analyst downplays Luka Doncic’s status as Lakers’ cornerstone citing leadership concerns

By Reign Amurao
Modified Mar 25, 2025 23:53 GMT
Colin Cowherd downplays Luka Doncic
Colin Cowherd downplays Luka Doncic's image as the Lakers' franchise star (Image Source: Imagn)

Colin Cowherd, a seasoned analyst, knows the difference between LeBron James and Luka Doncic on Tuesday. According to Cowherd, the two stars' approaches to the game differ significantly.

When the LA Lakers traded for Doncic, fans were excited to see how he'd get along with James on the court. Ever since they started playing together, the Lakers have shown massive improvement in their game.

However, Cowherd noticed that the team plays differently when James is on the sidelines. Recently, James missed seven straight games because of a groin injury. During that stretch, the team had a 3-4 record with Doncic as the No. 1 option.

"Even way past his prime LeBron has won without AD, has won without Austin Reaves and won without Luka. Won with bad coaches," Cowherd said. "But Luka without LeBron or LeBron at a 100%, Lakers get throttled by bad teams. Why is that?"

He said that Doncic's inability to lead a team like James is the reason he was traded.

"That's why Dallas let him go and I wouldn't have," Cowherd added. "But this idea that Luka was like LeBron ... that's not what Luka is, and you're seeing it here."
"Luka's game is much more individualist... more of a lead singer in a band who could occasionally step back... LeBron's always been more Magic [Johnson] than Michael [Jordan] or Kobe [Bryant]. He's much more an orchestra leader, elevating everybody," the analyst added.
Luka Doncic was called a "ball hog" after losing third straight game

The Lakers are on a three-game losing streak and Luka Doncic is having trouble with their play. During their difficulties, the critics have blamed Doncic for the team's issues.

After their loss against the Orlando Magic on Monday, Chris Broussard went as far as to label him a "ball hog" on Tuesday's episode of "First Things First."

Broussard said the team lacks movement whenever Doncic has the ball in his hands. The rest of the Lakers tend to watch the five-time All-NBA dribble the basketball while they wait for he'll pass or attempt a shot, according to the analyst.

Edited by Krutik Jain
