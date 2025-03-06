"That's a dangerous underdog" - Kendrick Perkins lists top 5 teams that could dethrone Celtics

The Boston Celtics are still among the top teams in the running to win the NBA title in 2025. They are unquestionably one of the most feared teams in the league since they have retained their core and strengthened their bench. However, considering the performance of their rivals, they might lose their position as the best basketball team.

On Thursday, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins made his picks on which teams could pose a threat to Boston. Perk listed the teams on the latest episode of ESPN's NBA Today.

In No. 5, Perkins mentioned the New York Knicks. According to the ESPN analyst, the Knicks have enough time to get it together and be the menacing team that could challenge Boston. At the fourth spot, he chose the Milwaukee Bucks. He said the Bucks have a lot of doubters this season, but the way the team's stars have played recently could be the key against the defending champions.

"This team is dangerous," Perkins said. "They get past the first round, in the second round, they'll be an underdog, that's a dangerous underdog and dangerous to underestimate Giannis Antetokounmpo."

For the third spot, Perk picked the LA Lakers. With the Lakers' recent rise in the standings because of their defense, the team could be a problem, especially for Boston.

The 2008 champion picked the OKC Thunder in the second spot. According to him, the play of All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has pushed the team to its potential.

"I believe that they'll come out of the West. I believe that they're second on my list."

However, the top team that Perkins thinks could dethrone the current champions is the Cleveland Cavaliers. The NBA analyst said that the Cavs team that has a new leader in head coach Kenny Atkinson has unlocked the team atop the Eastern Conference.

NBA legend says the Celtics need to continue winning championships to be a dynasty

After winning the 2024 championship, there was a lot of buzz regarding the Celtics' future. The rich history of the team when it comes to winning titles turned them into a dynasty. However, the long championship drought from 2008 until last season has hindered Boston from becoming a dynasty again.

According to NBA legend Dominique Wilkins, the franchise needs to win more titles to continue being a dynasty.

"Well, the Celtics have already been a dynasty for many years," Wilkins said. "If these guys are capable of winning a couple more championships, we could consider them as such. They could add to the dynasty that is already created in that franchise."

The Celtics have enough firepower to win their second-consecutive championship this season. However, other teams are determined to stop that from happening.

