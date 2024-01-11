"That's the definition of insanity, right?": Steph Curry seemingly puts pressure on Warriors front office after 36-point loss

Steph Curry struggled and the Golden State Warriors were battered 141-105 by the Golden State Warriors. The two-time MVP finished with 15 points on 4-13 shooting and added six assists, one rebound and one steal. Golden State, incredibly, was booed by the fans on its home court.

The loss dropped the Warriors to 17-20, 12th in the Western Conference. They are 1.5 games behind the Houston Rockets (18-18) for the 10th spot. If the play-in tournament was to start today, Golden State would have been eliminated.

The Warriors didn’t have Draymond Green who is still ramping up his conditioning after a 12-game suspension. Chris Paul is also still working his way back from a hand injury. Without two of the Dubs’ most vocal leaders, Steph Curry’s burden has only gotten heavier.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, Curry was asked if the Warriors are expected to make moves. Here’s how the nine-time All-Star responded (via Connor Letourneau):

"It’s pretty evident that if things stay the same ... That’s the definition of insanity, right? Do the same thing and expect the same result?"

The answer has undoubtedly put pressure on Golden State’s front office to bolster the roster. How GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. does that is anybody’s guess. What is certain though is that Curry is not-so-subtly asking for help.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, leading into the Warriors’ game versus the New Orleans Pelicans, said something interesting about Steph Curry. He said that the “burden” the point guard has to carry for the franchise has been “unfair.”

“Chef Curry” has been doing his part. He is averaging 27.1 points, 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. Curry has made 45.0% of his shots, including 39.8% from deep, despite all the attention he gets on defense.

Golden State’s supporting cast has to step up. After Curry, Klay Thompson comes second in scoring with 17.2 PPG but the shooting guard has had a roller-coaster ride. Most teams hunt for him on the defensive end.

Andrew Wiggins has been a shell of his All-Star self. He is averaging 11.9 PPG, the worst in his career by a mile. Before this season, the lowest scoring average he had was 16.9 PPG when he was still a rookie with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Steph Curry could be forcing Warriors to make trades

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly looking at Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam to help bolster the team. To get him, the Dubs will likely have to trade Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga as part of the package for Siakam.

Siakam has been playing significantly better than anyone the Warriors have outside of Steph Curry in this season. Getting him would not be easy as the Raptors are likely going to ask for more, particularly when it comes to draft assets.

GM Mike Dunleavy’s work is cut out for him. As Curry said, it would be “insanity” to keep the status quo.