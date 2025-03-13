"That's delusional of AD" - NBA fans react to Anthony Davis' comments admitting shock at being traded for Luka Doncic

Leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, Anthony Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic in a move that left the NBA world stunned. At the time, there had been talk of LA acquiring a starting center so that Davis could move to the power forward position, however, there hadn't been any rumors suggesting the LA was looking to part ways with Davis.

During an exclusive interview with Mavs TV this week, Anthony Davis spoke about the shocking trade, revealing that he never imagined a world where he would get traded. After helping LA win a championship, and signing a three-year extension with the team, a trade was the furthest thing from his mind.

“At the end of the day, it's a business, and I understand that. I was just more shocked because I was like, 'Man, why would they trade me?' When you're one of those players, and I'm pretty sure on the other side for Luka as well, both of you probably thought we'd never get traded unless we asked.”

The NBA community was quick to weigh in on the quote via X, formerly known as Twitter:

"That's delusional of AD coz why would you not think you could get traded, especially playing playing with lebron," - One wrote.

"He’s not wrong. There aren’t many players better than AD. And a player like [Luka] should’ve never been available," - Another added.

"I don’t blame him, literally the first trade of its kind," - Another replied.

Others also shared their thoughts on the situation:

"AD just found out the NBA ain't 2K MyCareer," - One joked.

"Yea bro that shit f****d up on both sides," - Another replied.

"AD side doesn’t get talked about enough. He is among the best big man to wear Purple & Gold," - Another wrote.

"I don't try to dwell on the past," - Anthony Davis opens up on his mindset in the wake of trade to Dallas

Since Anthony Davis was traded to Dallas, he's only suited up for one game. Although he lit American Airlines Center on fire with his stellar play, he wound up exiting his debut game after aggravating a groin injury.

Since then, things have gone from bad to worse in Dallas, with Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and PJ Washington all going down with injuries.

Given that, there has been talk of Dallas shutting Anthony Davis down for the rest of the year given that Irving will be out until next season.

As he told MavsTV, with each passing day, he thinks about the trade less and less, and is focusing on the present:

"Every day that has passed, I just forget about it more and more. I don't try to dwell on the past or worry about anything that could've happened or like 'They should've did this' or 'Why did they do this?' I'm more like an in-present type of guy."

According to the latest reports, Anthony Davis is back doing on-court work, which is a good sign that he will in fact avoid surgery.

Despite that, and the fact that he reportedly played two-on-two over the weekend according to NBA insider Marc Stein, given that Dallas' championship hopes are nonexistent without Kyrie Irving, the team could still look to shut him down for the rest of the season.

