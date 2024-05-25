"That’s why Dlo snitched on yo goofy a*s" - NBA fans heckle Nick Young for jinxing Dallas Mavericks with 'curse'

Dallas Mavericks fans were quick to clap back at Nick Young after today's comments about the team. The former Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors player has never been shy of sharing his opinion on a variety of topics, including NBA-related matters.

That said, fans weren't happy after the former champion decided to go against the Mavericks today, putting a 'curse' on the Texan team after they took a 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 Western Conference finals.

"Wolves in 7 _ I’m putting the base god curse on Dallas," Young wrote on Twitter.

These words didn't sit well with plenty of fans, especially within the Mavs fanbase. Somebody brought up D'Angelo Russell's name in the conversation, stating these types of comments earned him getting 'snitched' by his former teammate.

"That’s why Dlo snitched on yo goofy a**," one fan said.

Another fan went off on Young, calling him a pathetic human being.

"You really are a sad pathetic excuse for a human being, lost Iggy Azalea, forgotten career no one will remember in 10 years, really just a sad pathetic human being overall. I pity you," this fan said.

Somebody pointed out that Luka Doncic is younger than Young, yet he's 'living rent free' in the former guard's head.

"Luka is really 13 years younger than you and lives in your head rent free, hate to see it," this fan claimed.

One fan offered his support, stating:

"I'm with you."

Other fans used pictures of Doncic laughing and making certain gestures to show their reactions to Young's words.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are proving doubters wrong this season, winning two series against higher seeds in the West standings and now are two wins away from getting back to the Finals for the first time since 2011.

Luka Doncic's game-winning 3-pointer gives Mavericks a 2-0 lead

The Dallas Mavericks are heading back home with a comfortable 2-0 lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Texan franchise returned from an 18-point deficit and pulled off the 109-108 victory, with a clutch 3-pointer from Luka with three seconds left on the clock.

They won two games in a hostile environment and are ready to put the Timberwolves in a critical position tomorrow at their home stadium, American Airlines Center.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving keep playing at a high level, dropping 32 and 20 points, respectively, on Friday night. The Mavericks weren't anybody's favorite to enter the playoffs and now they're closer to the biggest series of all.