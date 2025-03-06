The LA Lakers won 43 and 47 games in two seasons with Darvin Ham at the helm. Both times, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs, one in the Western Conference Finals and one in the first round.

Lakers fans often criticized Ham for his rotations, in-game adjustments, or lack thereof, and his struggle to work his way back after the team got off to a slow start.

The Lakers eventually fired him after two seasons, and he's continued to catch strays ever since. Notably, even his former player, Patrick Beverley, has taken a couple of shots at him in the past.

In the latest episode of his podcast, he joked about how Ham has gone undefeated in the NBA Cup:

"First off, we gotta put some respect on coach Ham's name, he done won a (NBA) cup," Beverley said. "He done won a cup two years in a row. Undefeated in the cup games."

Then, he called Ham out for not paying attention to tactics, drawing up plays, or even talking to the players about their minutes. Instead, he was all about motivation.

"He's huge in motivation. Things don't work, let's not try to find another course to make it work, let's f**king make it work," Beverley said. "As a coach, and that s**t don't work. We ain't here for the motivation. What's them X's and O's coach? Who in the game? Who finishing the game? How many mf minutes I'm playing, what's the play?"

Beverley then jokingly said that Ham probably just told them to give the ball to LeBron James or Anthony Davis and essentially wasted a long timeout.

Darvin Ham actually praised Patrick Beverley

Ironically, Coach Ham actually liked Beverley for his motivational tactics. Back in January 2023, Ham tipped his hat to Beverley for calling out the team after a 25-point blowout in the first half vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.

"I think it's inspiring, man," Ham said of Beverley. "When you step out on this floor at this level, you have to feel like you're one of the best ... and believe it. And he's been consistent in that regard, in terms of trying to provide a spark."

The Lakers wound up winning that game by nine points, and Beverley's pep talk may have been the catalyst the team needed to get its act together in the second half.

