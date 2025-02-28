"That's not an era to brag about" - Stephen A. Smith claps back at Draymond Green over ‘best era’ NBA claim

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green sparked a debate on Wednesday on "The Draymond Green Show." He called the Warriors' run from 2015 to 2019 "the best era of NBA basketball" when they had Kevin Durant, a statement that has received a response from Stephen A. Smith.

On Friday, Smith addressed his comments on ESPN's "First Take." He listed eras that outmatched what Green mentioned, listing the Magic Johnson and Lakers Showtime era, the Larry Bird-led Boston Celtics, the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons "Bad Boys."

"You got to be kidding me," Smith said. "I don't mind him sitting up there and talking about the best team ever. Three championships in four years (and then) KD arrives there with the Splash brothers. He didn't say team, he said eras. Are you kidding me?

"Did you see Magic and the Lakers and the Showtime Lakers against the Boston Celtics? Am I missing something? When it came to KD going to Golden State, there was no era. When he (Durant) went to Golden State, we all knew it was a forgone conclusion; competition had been eviscerated. That's not an era to brag about."

Green argued that the 2015 to 2019 era featured a unique combination of dominant teams, which included the Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs, unlike eras of the past that were ran by fewer teams.

Fans and members of the media reacted to Green's bold comments, with some agreeing and others disagreeing. Some argued that other eras, like the 1980s with Magic Johnson and Larry Bird or the 1990s with Michael Jordan, were more competitive and talented.

Draymond Green and teammate Steph Curry's private conversation revealed

Draymond Green witnessed another special moment from his longtime teammate Steph Curry against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Green spoke to reporters after the game, where he revealed the conversation he shared with Curry.

"He likes playing here," Green said, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "That was a good one. It's funny because we were sitting around the other day, and he just started naming like five arenas that he was like, 'That's a great arena; it's always great when we play there.' And this was one of them."

Golden State made it five consecutive wins when it took down the Magic 121-115 at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. Curry recorded 56 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Green contributed 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. The Warriors will continue their road trip on Saturday when they face the Philadelphia 76ers.

