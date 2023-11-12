"That's f**ked up about Kelly Oubre": RHCP's Flea shows sympathy to Sixers star who sustains broken rib after freak car accident

Last night, Kelly Oubre Jr. suffered a fractured rib injury after he was hit by a motor vehicle that fled from the scene. Following his hit-and-run car accident, the Sixers shooting guard is in the middle of recovering with a scheduled re-evaluation one week from now, as per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

As of now, Oubre Jr. has received proper medical treatment with the Philadelphia 76ers medical staff after he was released from the Jefferson Hospital. Joining everyone who waited for his return to the NBA court and wished him a speedy and successful recovery, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea posted his reaction to the incident on X (formerly Twitter).

"That's f**ked up about Kelly Oubre," Flea wrote.

It makes sense why the famous musician reacted that way considering the circumstances of Kelly Oubre Jr.'s accident. According to an email received by The Associated Press from the Philadelphia Police, the hit-and-run car accident took place around 7:00 pm when Oubre Jr. was crossing the street at Broad and Locust streets in Center City.

An active investigation is going on as the driver of the vehicle is still being tracked down, given that a silver vehicle was spotted escaping from the scene.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the 76ers shooting guard is expected to miss significant matches given the severity of his injury, but it will not result in season-end.

Kelly Oubre Jr. discusses playing for the Philadelphia 76ers

With the season that Kelly Oubre Jr. was having with the Philadelphia 76ers, it's unfortunate that it has to be put on hold following his accident.

Back when he was first acquired by the organization during the offseason, he provided a humble response when asked about his role with the team, as per Fan Nation's "All 76ers" article by Justin Grasso.

"Whatever the team needs from me, that's what I do," Oubre Jr. said. "Whatever the organization needs from me, that's what I'll do. Like I said when I first got drafted, I'm here to help a team win. I'm not here to focus on myself and what I can bring to the table. I'm more so here to do whatever I'm asked, and I'm told."

In the eight games that he has played so far this season, Oubre Jr. has averaged 16.3 points (50.0% shooting, including 37.8% from 3-point range) and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Coming from his previous teams with the Washington Wizards, the Charlotte Hornets, the Phoenix Suns, and the Golden State Warriors, the 76ers shooting guard entered this season with optimism and readiness to contribute to the court.

He has done so impressively so far as he has consistently provided excellent minutes and a scoring punch coming off the bench for the team.