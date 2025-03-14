"That's a fact" - JJ Redick makes feelings crystal clear on Luka Doncic's relationship with refs 

Lakers coach JJ Redick didn't mince words about Luka Doncic's whistle after Thursday's 126-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Doncic had his best scoring game with the Lakers as he tallied 45 points on 51.9% shooting, including seven 3-pointers. He made 12 trips to the foul line but had six turnovers.

Ad

While discussing Doncic's performance and his response to blitzes, Redick pointed out that "tough whistles" deserved the blame for some of his star player's turnovers on the night.

"I think Luka looked very comfortable regardless of the coverages they gave him," Redick said. "A couple of those turnovers, when they blitzed him, weren't necessarily his fault, to be honest with you.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Again, it goes back to some execution things and playing lineups we haven't played. And some of the turnovers were ... I think he gets a tough whistle ... that's a fact."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luka Doncic's relationship with the referees has been a significant topic over his career. He's often been scrutinized for frequently complaining to refs. While many deem that wrong on Doncic's part, some of it is also because of the whistle he gets compared to other superstars.

While Doncic had fewer moments where the whistle didn't go in his favor against the Bucks, the issue was evident during Monday's 111-108 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Ad

Before JJ Redick, Luka Doncic also made his feelings clear on his whistle

Luka Doncic didn't have much to complain about against the refs after Thursday's clash against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, he got the chance on Monday. After the refs didn't award him a whistle for the entire first half against the Brooklyn Nets, Doncic called out the officiating, saying:

Ad

"It was a lot," Doncic said. "It was unfair. We still gotta play, I gotta keep playing the game. But it was a lot, man. I ain't gonna lie."

Expand Tweet

Doncic also had a viral moment when Nicolas Claxton shoved him in the back of the ball. That foul could have been reviewed, too. However, the refs ignored the incident despite having the best angle to blow the whistle. Despite playing downhill for most of the game, the Lakers were -11 at the free-throw line. The Nets made 30 attempts, and the Lakers had 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback