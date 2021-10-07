"That's fake news" - Dallas Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd on alleged tension between Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis last season

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has cleared the air on rumors suggesting the 2020-21 NBA season saw a strained relationship between Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic. The former NBA champion has dismissed those reports as fake news and has also confirmed the two stars will come out all guns blazing for the 2021-22 season.

Kidd's statement comes as a big relief to Mavs fans, who were worried about the relationship between the two stars. Doncic and Porzingis are the two centerpieces of Dallas' championship hopes. The duo being on the same page comes as a big boost to the Dallas Mavericks' target of finally getting past the first round of the NBA Playoffs this year.

Speaking to Stephen A. Smith on The First Take about Porzingis and Doncic, Jason Kidd said:

"Well, I think we all heard in the NBA circle that there was, you know, tension between the two. But I would have to say that's fake news. I think they both want to compete, I think they really want to compete, I think there were some other issues, that they did a great job of keeping in the house and it had nothing to do with those two. So I am excited, I think the relationship between the two of them is at a high level. They are basketball players who want to compete, you know they want to win and for a coach, I have to put them in that position to be successful. But I think their relationship is great."

Can Jason Kidd help the Dallas Mavericks become a better team this season?

New Dallas Mavericks HC Jason Kidd looks on during an NBA Preseason game

Jason Kidd has been a part of several coaching units since he retired from the NBA in 2013. He was an assistant coach with the LA Lakers during their championship season in 2020. However, the Dallas Mavericks job is going to be an uphill task for the decorated point guard.

Eithen @EithenSeely Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis like each other confirmed. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis like each other confirmed. https://t.co/8uxIRtsduP

The Mavs have been knocked out of the first round in two consecutive postseasons by the LA Clippers. They have looked impressive in the regular season, but injuries and defensive frailties have led to failure in the playoffs. Kidd's arrival could be useful for the Dallas Mavericks in the postseason. Having played for multiple successful teams, Kidd knows all about the pressure that accompanies the NBA postseason.

The Dallas Mavericks will be hoping Jason Kidd can put his famous basketball IQ to good use and bring the best out of the franchise's two main men, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Speaking about the expectations he has this season, Jason Kidd said on First Take:

"Well I think we are in a great seat. I think when you look back at last year, no one really talked about Phoenix and then they get Chris Paul and Chris Paul takes them and wins the Western Conference... Understanding that, we feel that we have a talented team. We have a team that's back. Offensively we know we can put the ball in the basket, the defense as well we have concentrated so far in training camp."

So it's alright to fly under the radar... the Lakers are going to be the favorites because of LeBron and the guys that they have and AD and they've got a great coach in Frank Vogel. But we feel that we can compete and you can play it on paper, you gotta play it on court and we look forward for that challenge," he added.

Also Read

If the Dallas Mavericks shooters perform to their expected potential and the roster remains healthy, Kidd is confident of achieving postseason progress.

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic will no doubt be key to Dallas' hopes of success this season. However, they will also need Tim Hardaway Jr. and Reggie Bullock to deliver top performances if they are to make some noise in the stacked NBA Western Conference.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee