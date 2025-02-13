"That's not his game" - Kevin Durant's alleged trash talk to Ja Morant leaked on milestone night

Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies triumphed over Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns during the superstar forward's historic outing on Tuesday. A day later, alleged "leaked audio" emerged of Durant trash-talking the star point guard.

Durant finished with a game-high 34 points on a blistering 12-for-18 shooting (66.7%) in front of his home crowd. However, he made NBA history at the free-throw line.

The 15-time All-Star converted a pair of foul shots with 1:11 remaining in the third quarter, becoming the eighth player to reach 30,000 career points.

Despite Durant's big night, Phoenix came up short, with Memphis securing a 119-112 road victory, led by Morant's 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The next day, @legendz_nba on X/Twitter posted purported audio of Durant exchanging words with Morant after he missed a pull-up jumper during the showdown.

"No sir, Ja! No sir, Ja!" Durant shouts in the clip.

"I'll be back. I'll be right back," Morant replies.

"That's not his game. That's not his game," Durant retorts.

Morant later returns the favor in the video, saying "No, sir" to Durant after his plea for an "and-one."

However, their back-and-forth appeared in good spirits, as the foes embraced following the contest. Afterward, Morant promptly gifted the two-time NBA champion the game ball to commemorate his scoring milestone.

Kevin Durant expresses gratitude to Ja Morant for paying respect after his 30K-point milestone

Following his history-making showing, Kevin Durant showed love to Ja Morant for recognizing his 30K-point milestone. Durant noted that earning his fellow hoopers' respect is his top priority, and the admiration between him and Morant goes both ways.

"That's always been a goal of mine, more so than anything in this game, is to gain respect from the hoopers that play," Durant said. "For Ja to show me that respect, means a lot to me. He's a young player that I've admired since he was in college."

Meanwhile, Morant referred to Durant as "one of the greats" in his postgame interview.

So, there doesn't appear to be any animosity between the Western Conference standouts ahead of their Feb. 25 rematch in Memphis.

