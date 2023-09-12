"That’s a generational fumble" - Dwyane Wade fan allegedly fumbling 15-year-old DM from Heat legend incites troll fest from fans

Dwyane Wade made an NBA fan’s day. It just came 15 years late. A NBA redditor claimed they got a DM from Wade on Facebook 15 years ago but saw the message only recently.

The fan fumbled the bag and blew a direct line to the real Wade. The note was a kind message from the former NBA superstar.

Wade had nothing but kind words for the fan. He even thanked him for his support. Wade allegedly wrote:

“Just wanted to drop a note to say its been real cool reading your comments on my facebook page. I’ve also been reading a lot of people who thinks this really isn’t me - but it’s official… This is the real D-Wade."

It was the early days of Facebook and the expansion of social media. Wade wrote:

“I’m starting to get into the facebook thing - just like everyone else! So I may drop a line every now and then to let you know what’s on my mind. And I always appreciate the love back."

Wade continued with some details of his schedule:

“Tomorrow we go up against Utah and will go for another win. It will be good to see some of my Olympic teammates. After the game we leave to go on a long road trip. It’s always tough to play on the road. But we’re focused and we know that every game counts."

Dwyane Wade joins the Hall of Fame

Dwyane Wade was part of the legendary Hall of Fame class of 2023. He was inducted alongside other legendssuch as Dirk Nowitzki and Gregg Popovich.

Wade and Nowitzki had plenty of battles through their careers. Nowitzki got the best of Wade in the 2011 NBA Finals, while Wade bested Nowitzki and the Mavs in 2006.

Wade earned his way to the Hall of Fame. He is one of the greatest two-guards to ever play the game. He is a three-time NBA champion, 13-time All Star, eight-time All NBA and two-time Olympic medalist. He was also the league’s scoring champion in 2009.