"That’s his gimmick" - Celtics' Jaylen Brown decodes Dillon Brooks' 'weird' on-court demeanor

Nine years into his NBA career, Jaylen Brown has dealt with just about every type of defender and enforcer out there. When asked to identify which player has gotten under his skin the most, the reigning Finals MVP had a definite answer.

Ad

On Monday's episode of the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, Brown was asked by host Wallo which NBA player talks "the most s***" to him. The Celtics forward responded by casting the spotlight on one person:

"Nobody really talk trash. Only person that really tries to do weird stuff and talk trash is Dillon Brooks," Brown said. "That's his gimmick, though."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Brown chalked it up to the Houston Rockets wing trying to do everything he could to thrive in the league, even if it meant literally and figuratively pushing the players he was tasked to defend.

For what it's worth, Brooks has not been selective in terms of the players who have been on the receiving end of his tactics. Over the years, he has drawn the ire of players like LeBron James and the Splash Brothers tandem of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in Golden State.

Ad

The first time that the Celtics and Rockets met this season, Brown didn't suit up, while Brooks had 10 points and two rebounds. Boston won that Jan. 3 game, but Houston exacted revenge on Jan. 27 when they carved out a 114-112 victory off an Amen Thompson game-winner. That night, Brown (28 points, four rebounds, four assists) and Brooks (36 points, 13-for-23 shooting) led their teams in scoring.

Jaylen Brown offers praise for all-time NBA great: "That man got super powers"

While Jaylen Brown did not exactly speak glowingly about Dillon Brooks, he did give props to one of the sport's all-time greats still playing in the league to this day.

Ad

On the same episode of "Million Dollaz Worth of Game," Brown sang the praises of LeBron James, whom he described as an incredible physical specimen:

"That man got super powers," Brown said of James.

Expand Tweet

To punctuate his point about James' extraordinary athletic feats, Brown jokingly added, "I don't know if you got something else going on," a comment that drew laughter from the podcast hosts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.