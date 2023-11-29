“That’s the goal”: Mark Cuban debunks theory that Mavs are relocating to Las Vegas after striking $3.5 billion deal

Mark Cuban doesn't expect the Dallas Mavericks to relocate to Las Vegas. Cuban recently sold a majority stake to Miriam Adelson, who is part of a family that's heavily invested in casinos. As such, rumors began to swirl that the Mavericks could be heading for a new city.

According to Newy Scruggs on X, Cuban believes the Adelson family's investment into the Mavericks will see them build a new "Venetian-like resort" in Dallas that would also operate as the team's arena.

"Coming in to upgrade and hopefully build a new area, which will hopefully be a Venetian like resort here in Dallas," Cuban said. "That's the goal...I will still run basketball ops," Cuban told Scruggs.

Mark Cuban's experience and knowledge of running an NBA team will be vital for the Mavericks moving forward. After selling a majority share ($3.5 billion), he will now be able to focus solely on basketball operations and put the Mavericks in the best possible position to contend for a championship. That championship would be for Dallas, a city that has followed and loved the Mavericks for decades.

NBA fans expect Las Vegas to get a team in any upcoming expansion by the league. Moving a well-established franchise into Nevada wouldn't make much sense. The Mavericks have a history in Texas. They are part of Dallas' DNA. Instead, a fresh franchise that can be built from the ground up would be better suited to Las Vegas.

Mark Cuban believes he has one more year left on Shark Tank

Along with being a business mogul and running the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban is also a featured panelist on the hit TV Show "Shark Tank." He has spent 15 years as part of the show. However, he believes the upcoming year of filming will be his last.

“This is our 15th year, and next year, our 16th, is gonna be my last year," Cuban said on SHOWTIME Basketball. "So I got one more to go.”

Cuban continued:

“I love it because it sends the message [that] the American dream is alive and well. I feel like doing Shark Tank all these years, we’ve trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of Shark Tank and show their business and get a deal, it’s going to inspire generations of kids. That’s what happens, right?”

Once he has wrapped up filming season 16, Mark Cuban will likely put more of his focus on the Mavericks, and helping them build a juggernaut around the exceptional talents of Luka Doncic. Right now, the Mavericks are a talented team, but the front office needs to find a way to improve the defensive side of the roster if they want to be a true contender moving forward.