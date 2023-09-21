"That's god's way of looking out for all of us": Stephen A. Smith proclaims that divine intervention limited Giannis Antetokounmpo's jump shot 

Giannis Antetokounmpo is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of his generation. However, that doesn't mean he isn't exempted from having flaws in his game.

Stephen A. Smith recently pointed out what Antetokounmpo was missing from his arsenal and that's the jump shot. The Greece international is known for being a strong finisher inside, but his shots outside the paint and beyond the arc could still use a lot of work.

Smith said on his show that Giannis Antetokounmpo should focus on improving his perimeter shooting. Smith also mentioned that if Antetokounmpo's opponents dare him to shoot rather than take the ball inside, the chances of the other teams winning will increase.

Despite criticizing his game, Smith acknowledged that Antetokounmpo would become an unstoppable force if he perfected his jump shot:

"My issue with Giannis is that I think more of a priority for him should be his perimeter shooting ability. Giannis you can't shoot! ... All you gotta do is back up. You back up and you dare Giannis to shoot, and chances are your chances of winning elevate exponentially.

"[Giannis] gotta get a perimeter shot my brother. Maybe that's god's way of looking out for all of us. Because if Giannis had a perimeter shot, he'd be unstoppable."

Giannis Antetokounmpo's ongoing battle with his jump shot

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an undeniable presence in the NBA. His extraordinary athleticism, capability to attack the basket with authority, and defensive excellence have firmly established him as one of the most formidable players in the league.

Nonetheless, there has always been a contentious and scrutinized aspect of his game – his jump shot.

Critics have often pointed to his struggles with 3-point shooting as a significant area of concern. Throughout his career, Antetokounmpo has hovered around 28.7% from beyond the arc, which is well below the league average.

His inconsistency from long range has led opposing defenses to employ tactics like the "wall" defense, daring him to shoot from outside while clogging the paint to limit his driving lanes.

While Antetokounmpo has shown flashes of improvement in his jump shot, particularly during the 2021 NBA Finals where he delivered several clutch mid-range shots, it remains a work in progress. His free throw shooting, another facet of his game that has faced criticism, has also been a source of frustration at times.

In the end, Giannis Antetokounmpo's journey with the jump shot serves as a reminder of the dedication required to excel in the NBA.