“That’s gonna bite them in the a** the whole time” - Quentin Richardson believes the Boston Celtics had to take advantage of Steph Curry’s off night, says it’s not gonna happen again

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors find themselves one win away from winning an NBA championship. The Warriors pulled out an impressive road win in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. They then returned to San Francisco to defend their home-court with the series tied at 2-2.

After an impressive 43-point performance in Game 4, fans anxiously waited to see what type of outing Curry would have in Game 5. Shockingly, Curry struggled, finishing with just 16 points on 7-of-22 shooting.

Although the Warriors superstar had a disappointing performance, the Warriors still beat the Celtics by a final score of 104-94.

It was a shocking result, especially for the Boston Celtics, who were unable to take advantage of the off night from Steph Curry.

Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," former NBA veteran Quentin Richardson stressed it was unfortunate the Celtics couldn't take advantage of Curry's performance. It's unlikely the legendary shooter will have back-to-back bad performances.

Richardson said:

“That’s gonna bite them in the a** the whole time.”

Boston Celtics look to stay alive in Game 6 against Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors

Curry during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Many saw the Boston Celtics as the favorites to win the NBA Finals. After two impressive victories in the first three games of the series, it looked as if Boston was trending in the right direction.

That was until Steph Curry woke up and led the Golden State Warriors to an impressive victory in Game 4 in Boston. After back-to-back wins against the Celtics, Golden State will now return to Boston with the hope of closing out the series and securing another title.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Draymond Green on Steph Curry: "He was 0-for-9 from 3. He's gonna be livid going into Game 6. That's exactly what we need." Draymond Green on Steph Curry: "He was 0-for-9 from 3. He's gonna be livid going into Game 6. That's exactly what we need."

It won't be easy for the Warriors, as the Celtics have been in a similar situation in the playoffs before. They had to win an elimination game on the road in Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Boston Celtics will have their home crowd behind them. However, they will also have to counter the fact that Curry is unlikely to have consecutive off nights.

During the NBA Finals, Curry has averaged 30.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He's shot 46.6% overall and 41.7% from 3-point range.

