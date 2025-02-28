"That's gonna break the internet" - Ex-NBA champ foresees Luka Doncic masterclass on Dallas return with LeBron James

After Luka Doncic faced the Dallas Mavericks for the first time since his infamous trade to the LA Lakers, many fans are waiting to see his return to the American Airlines Center in April. The Lakers beat the Mavericks 107-99 on Tuesday with Doncic dropping a triple-double and LeBron James scoring 27 points.

Following this matchup, former NBA champion Kevin Garnett made two predictions about Doncic's next matchup against the Mavericks. In a preview on his "KG Certified" show, Garnett and Paul Pierce raved about the Lakers' early success with Doncic as the go-to guy on the court.

The former Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics star said he was looking forward to two things during Doncic's return to Dallas.

"Give me 15 games with them. 10 to 12 games, 15 games, something like that. And then watch. He's going to be in better shape by the time he makes it back to Dallas. And then watch that performance. That's the performance... That's gonna break the internet," Garnett said.

The first matchup against Dallas was emotional for Luka Doncic, and his first visit to the American Airlines Center, scheduled for April 9, could be overwhelming for the Slovenian guard.

Kyrie Irving opens up on bond with Luka Doncic

After clashing for the first time since the trade, Kyrie Irving reflected on his time with Luka Doncic and how he's trying to help the star while he's trying to settle in with his new team.

Following Tuesday's matchup, Irving discussed his relationship and how he's trying to help Doncic while he still processes the violent change from Dallas to Los Angeles.

“For me, I think there was respect there before playing together,” Irving said, per Lakers Nation. “But playing with him, he’s just an innocent kid. Ultra talented. Whole world is in front of him. You want to protect people like that too. Because I feel like sometimes people come at him crazy. And he responds in his own way.

“He’s not from America. He’s not used to the culture here. My goal is to just protect him. That’s why it goes deeper than basketball.”

The LA Lakers had the 35th win of their season to establish themselves among the top four in the Western Conference. They are heating up at the right time and if Garnett's predictions come to fruition, the Lakers will be a huge threat in the West.

