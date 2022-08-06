“That's not gonna get the haters off your back, that’s not going to erase the mental asterisks” - NBA analyst believes Kevin Durant going to Boston would be similar to if he joined the Warriors

As the Kevin Durant saga drags on, could he land on the Boston Celtics or Golden State Warriors, who just played for the NBA championship?

Analyst Chris Broussard said he doesn't understand why Durant would be intrigued by going back to Golden State or joining the Boston Celtics. To Broussard, that would go against Durant's mindset of wanting to be "the guy."

A number of teams have reportedly shown interest in acquiring KD after he requested a trade when free agency began. That includes the Celtics and Warriors.

While the Brooklyn Nets superstar forward spent three seasons, winning two titles, with Golden State, a reunion seems unlikely. On the "Odd Couple" podcast, Broussard said:

"Here's the problem with going to Golden State and Boston. If you go there and win it, didn't you just do that? Isn't that what you're trying to get away from? Aren't you trying to prove you can lead your own team?

"You go to Golden State and win; they've already proven they can win without you. You going to them right after they won the championship. They didn't even just lose in the finals like last time (in 2016, when Durant joined Golden State). They won in the finals.

"Or if you go to Boston, you're going to the team that, just like Golden State in 2016, beat you in the playoffs in embarrassing fashion. Golden State rallying from down, Boston sweeping you, to a team that just made it to the finals and lost in a fairly close series, so that's not gonna get the haters off your back.

"That's not going to erase the mental asterisks that a lot of people have next to your championships."

Kevin Durant continues to wait for resolution with Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

As the 2022-23 season inches closer, it remains to be seen if KD and the Nets will find a resolution. After Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn, it was reported that he preferred to go to the Miami Heat or Phoenix Suns.

Realizing the type of talent Durant has, Brooklyn has remained aggressive in trade discussions. One of the biggest factors in negotiations is the fact that Durant still has four years remaining on his contract.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via heavy.com/sports/brookly…) REPORT: Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week after his trade request has stalled out.(via @SteveBHoop REPORT: Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week after his trade request has stalled out.(via @SteveBHoop, heavy.com/sports/brookly…) https://t.co/WZfzcks1th

As time goes by, the idea of Durant returning to Brooklyn to start the season becomes increasingly realistic.

Last season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8%.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far