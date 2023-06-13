Jimmy Butler nearly rallied the Miami Heat to an upset over the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Butler scored 10 of his 21 points in the last four minutes of the game to make the game interesting before eventually losing 94-89.

Some basketball fans weren’t happy with how he played, though, and quickly reacted to Miami’s loss:

“That’s not Himmy, that’s Jimbo”

TheSportsTroll @BrionAhrens @LegionHoops Heat fans were comparing him to Jordan @LegionHoops Heat fans were comparing him to Jordan 💀😂

優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 @nijigasakilove @LegionHoops Don’t want to EVER see anyone say this fraud is first ballot HOF @LegionHoops Don’t want to EVER see anyone say this fraud is first ballot HOF

²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame @LegionHoops They said he was better than Miami Bron foh @LegionHoops They said he was better than Miami Bron foh😭😭

The Miami Heat are just the second eighth-seeded team to play in the NBA Finals. Like the New York Knicks in 1999, they also lost 4-1 to the eventual champions.

Jimmy Butler and crew were three minutes away from failing to make the playoffs. They rallied in the last three minutes against the Chicago Bulls in their second play-in game. From a near playoff miss, the Heat suddenly turned into giant-killers.

They beat the Milwaukee Bucks, who had the best record in the entire NBA, in just five games. They sent home the fifth-ranked New York Knicks before dispatching former Eastern Conference champs, the Boston Celtics.

Jimmy Butler’s superb playoff performances, though, wouldn’t last long against the Denver Nuggets. He averaged just 21.6 points, 6.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds. Butler shot 41.3%, including 36.8% from deep.

Miami’s franchise player was largely ineffective in the first 42 minutes of Game 5. His 10-point flurry, however, gave the Nuggets fits. Still, he could have done much better and Heat fans were clearly frustrated with the way he performed based on their comments.

Baetres @Baetres The “Himmy Buckets” trademark is going to be denied The “Himmy Buckets” trademark is going to be denied 💀

On May 24, Jimmy Butler filed a trademark for “HIMMY BUCKETS.” He will reportedly use it for his coffee, soda, beer and other products. In Game 5 and for most of the series, he didn’t live up to that nickname.

The Miami Heat could give Jimmy Butler another All-Star partner

The Miami Heat punched above their weight for most of the playoffs. They had three undrafted players who played huge roles in their playoff run. The Heat just didn’t have enough against the Denver Nuggets, who were led by their two superstars in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

After the stinging loss to the Nuggets, the Heat could retool and add another superstar. Miami missed Tyler Herro, a former NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner. The team also had Bam Adebayo, but that proved insufficient against Denver’s balance and depth.

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard is a name to watch out for. If Lillard wants out, the Blazers could do him good by trading him to a team he wants to play for.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Miami Heat are the favorites to land Damian Lillard in a potential trade, per @betonline_ag The Miami Heat are the favorites to land Damian Lillard in a potential trade, per @betonline_ag https://t.co/SP1R9EBwou

Lillard has expressed willingness to play with Adebayo and Pat Riley is one of the NBA’s best executives. He could add the point guard to the roster and hopefully win the NBA championship.

