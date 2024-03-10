“That’s some historic s**t”: Luka Doncic’s sixth consecutive 30-point triple-double in win leaves NBA fans flabbergasted, reignites MVP hype

Luka Doncic's MVP-level season continued as he propped up his sixth consecutive 30-point triple-double to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons 142-124 at the Little Ceasar's Arena. The guard lit up the venue with 39 points, shooting 13-of-24 from the field and 9-of-10 from three-point land. His sixth-straight 30-point triple-double marks the most consecutive 30-point triple-doubles in NBA history. His stellar outing was coupled with 10 rebounds and as many assists, leaving fans buzzing on social media and reigniting the MVP hype.

One of the fans called his feat "historic."

"Deserves MVP, that's some historic s**t."

Luka Doncic's sixth 30-point triple-double left fans in a tizzy on social media

On the game front, Doncic was ably assisted by Kyrie Irving (21 points) and Derrick Jones Jr. (12 points). The Pistons, now eliminated from playoff contention, were led by Cade Cunningham's 33 points and Simone Fontecchio's 27 points. The win now improves the Mavs to 36-28 and eighth in the West.

"Can't take that young man for granted": Dallas head coach Jason Kidd lavishes praise on Luka Doncic

Such has been Luka Doncic's hot streak after the All-Star break, the Slovenian has single-handedly kept the Mavericks in contention for a playoff berth. The last time he had a game without a 30-point triple-double was on Feb. 27.

There wasn't much Detroit could do to contain the offense Doncic generated. He had already racked up 26 points, five rebounds, and six assists at halftime. It was the guard's seventh half of the season recording 25-5-5. The feat had Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd lavish praise on his superstar.

“We can’t take that young man for granted. You’re seeing something as rare as a Picasso. Every night, he does something," Kidd said (via Sports Illustrated).

Following Saturday's matchup, Doncic is averaging 34.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 9.8 assists in 56 games this season. Should Doncic manage to keep up his streak of scoring, it will be the most since the late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's 35.4 points per game in 2005-06.

Up next, Luka Doncic and the Mavs play the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 11. They host the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center on March 13. With a string of challenging games lined up, Dallas will hope that their star continues his scintillating run of form. Only time will tell if his efforts are enough to propel the Mavericks to the postseason.