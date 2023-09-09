“That’s why I call him killa” – Tyson Chandler reminisces Kobe Bryant’s outlandish Mamba mentality during 2012 Olympic

According to Tyson Chandler, Kobe Bryant was at another level during the 2012 Olympics held in London. Chandler, who was Kobe's teammate in the Dream team, was astonished by Bryant's mentality.

Speaking at the 'All the Smoke' podcast, Chandler gave an intriguing tale about Kobe Bryant's competitive outlook.

“That’s why I call him killa . It was just kill. It was go-time for him(Bryant). I personally never (have been) around another athlete like that. His switch was just on at all times.” Tyson Chandler mused.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The men's basketball tournament at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, began on 29 July and ended on 12 August, when the United States defeated Spain 107–100 for the gold medal.

Chandler experienced the famous Mamba mentality when the two were at the Olympic sports village. Kobe Bryant was not exactly thrilled to interact with other athletes he would be facing on the court.

He refused to take pictures or even sign autographs before playing against his opponents. Bryant did not entertain niceties from opposing team players, not until he'd beaten them on the court.

Chandler remembered, " I was sitting next to Kobe on the bus. We get off at the Olympic village and they have something for us to do there...like a festival. Kobe was like the star of stars. He was that dude. It was the US team, it's built of stars but Kobe was on a different level no matter where we went, I have never seen anything like that. So we go to the olympic village and all these athletes are there..."

"Kobe is sitting there and starts to get fidgety and Antsy. I call him killa, I was like what's up killa. What's up with you?" Chandler asked.

Kobe goes,"Man, I gotta get out here man,"

"What?" Chandler asked again.

Bryant shot back, "Man, I can't be around these F****** athletes! They got my F****** blood boiling. I don't want these MFS around me until I gotta see em."

"The athletes were coming up to Bryant and asking for autographs and pictures. He was having none of that!" Chandler explained with a laugh.

Chandler even tried to sweet talk Bryant to be more cordial to the other athletes. "Kobe they love you man," Only to be met by a bunch of expletives "I don't F** with em. F*** that!" Kobe Bryant barked.

2012 Team USA performance

On the route to winning his second Olympic gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, Kobe Bryant averaged 12 points per game.

The team featured a star-studded roster comprising of Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul, among other stars.

Team USA known as the dream team went undefeated 8-0 in the whole tournament. The Americans only trailed in the fourth quarter once, against Lithuania in the First round.

Team USA also won the 2016 and 2020 Olympic gold medals. Team USA Olympics team are different beasts from the Team USA FIBA teams. The USA has not won a FIBA World Cup since 2014.

The discrepancy is due to the absence of the most elite American players sitting out the FIBA World Cup. This is occasioned by injury fears and the need for rest in preparation for the upcoming NBA season.

It's great to hear Tyson Chandler recall old experiences and recognize that Kobe Bryant was always inspired and raring to go.