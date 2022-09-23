“That's what I hate about the internet is fu**ing people just make anything up” – Ben Simmons clarifies his rumors about leaving a Nets group chat, says he was confused with the rumors too

Ben Simmons apparently left the Brooklyn Nets group chat. When he was asked about it, he explained it was just a rumor that made him confused as well.

Simmons joined JJ Redick’s podcast to clear up the air.

During the conversation, Tommy Alter asked some questions in order to clarify the situation.

Tommy asked:

“Can we clarify that you did not leave a group chat?

To which, Ben Simmons replied:

“No, I didn’t. That’s what I hate about the internet, is fu**ing people just make anything up and it gets taken too far. No, I didn’t leave a group chat.”

Tommy then reported that it was Ric Bucher who started reported the rumor.

Ben Simmons joined Brooklyn on February 10 and has yet to play on the floor for the team. Reporting that he left the group chat led many to believe that Ben was attempting to flee, yet again, which does not help his narrative.

Simmons explained why the rumor fired him up:

“I almost DMed [Ric], man … I actually texted Patty about that, I was like ‘Yo, did I leave a group chat?’ Like I was so confused.”

Patty replied:

“Bro, no one even said anything in the group chat for like a month.”

Ben Simmons did not leave Brooklyn Nets group chat

Simmons didn't suit up during his last season with Philadelphia. Then, when Brooklyn made it into the playoffs, and it was time for Ben to come out, he backed down.

The reason was an apparent mental block that triggered back issues. The cast on NBA on TNT commented about this. Both Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley weighed in on Simmons leaving his team hanging in game four of the series against Boston last playoffs.

Ben Simmons is projected to play his first game with Brooklyn this season. If he hopes to build the trust and chemistry he needs to with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, he is going to have to play immediately. Both of those superstars will not take kindly to Ben holding out any longer.

After the failed playoff run last season, and Kevin Durant deciding to stay in Brooklyn, there is going to be a rather constricting aura in the Nets locker room. Play and show devotion with us, or stay out of the way.

After KD attempted to request a trade, one can imagine his patience with the Nets is lower than even. Expect Durant to be highly critical of Simmons' availability, wherein the Nets leader will expect a high level of dedication to the growth of the squad.

