  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephen Curry
  • "That’s what I have left on my contract": Steph Curry drops massive hint at retirement timeline amid Warriors' lack of moves in offseason

"That’s what I have left on my contract": Steph Curry drops massive hint at retirement timeline amid Warriors' lack of moves in offseason

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 11, 2025 04:00 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
"That’s what I have left on my contract": Steph Curry drops massive hint at retirement timeline amid Warriors' lack of moves in offseason. (Image Source: Imagn)

Steph Curry offered a major hint about his retirement plans on Thursday when asked about his future with the Golden State Warriors. Currently enjoying his offseason by competing in the celebrity golf tournament in Tahoe, the four-time NBA champion didn’t shy away from addressing the topic.

Ad

During his appearance in Tahoe, Curry was asked how much longer he intends to play in the NBA. The Warriors star responded candidly, stating that he plans to play out the remaining years on his current contract and will evaluate his future after that.

"I don’t know. I’m just taking it two years at a time. That’s what I have left on my contract right now," Curry said, as quoted by Warriors reporters Anthony Slater.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Steph Curry currently has two years remaining on his contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has one year left on his four-year, $215,353,664 deal, followed by a one-year, $62,587,158 veteran extension that begins in 2026.

Curry’s comments on retirement come at a time when the Golden State Warriors have taken a cautious, wait-and-see approach this offseason. Notably, they remain the only team not to make a move in free agency.

Ad

Meanwhile, Curry’s father, Dell Curry, offered a more definitive take on his son's retirement plans. When recently asked about Steph’s future in the league, the former NBA sharpshooter revealed that his son’s primary focus right now is achieving one specific goal.

"He wants to win another title, so we’re not even close to that window yet," Dell said. "But when the time comes, I think he’ll make the right decision."

Curry’s pursuit of a fifth NBA title came to an abrupt end after he sustained an injury during the 2025 playoffs. As he prepares to enter his 17th season in the league next year, the superstar point guard will no doubt be fueled by a renewed determination to chase another championship.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications