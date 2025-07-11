"That’s what I have left on my contract": Steph Curry drops massive hint at retirement timeline amid Warriors' lack of moves in offseason

Steph Curry offered a major hint about his retirement plans on Thursday when asked about his future with the Golden State Warriors. Currently enjoying his offseason by competing in the celebrity golf tournament in Tahoe, the four-time NBA champion didn’t shy away from addressing the topic.

During his appearance in Tahoe, Curry was asked how much longer he intends to play in the NBA. The Warriors star responded candidly, stating that he plans to play out the remaining years on his current contract and will evaluate his future after that.

"I don’t know. I’m just taking it two years at a time. That’s what I have left on my contract right now," Curry said, as quoted by Warriors reporters Anthony Slater.

Steph Curry currently has two years remaining on his contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has one year left on his four-year, $215,353,664 deal, followed by a one-year, $62,587,158 veteran extension that begins in 2026.

Curry’s comments on retirement come at a time when the Golden State Warriors have taken a cautious, wait-and-see approach this offseason. Notably, they remain the only team not to make a move in free agency.

Meanwhile, Curry’s father, Dell Curry, offered a more definitive take on his son's retirement plans. When recently asked about Steph’s future in the league, the former NBA sharpshooter revealed that his son’s primary focus right now is achieving one specific goal.

"He wants to win another title, so we’re not even close to that window yet," Dell said. "But when the time comes, I think he’ll make the right decision."

Curry’s pursuit of a fifth NBA title came to an abrupt end after he sustained an injury during the 2025 playoffs. As he prepares to enter his 17th season in the league next year, the superstar point guard will no doubt be fueled by a renewed determination to chase another championship.

