“That’s why I think Evan is special” - Cavs head coach JB Bickerstaff praises Evan Mobley’s unflinching performance against LA Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff has showered praise on Evan Mobley for his performance against the LA Lakers on Friday.

Mobley has been a revelation for the Cavaliers this season. The third overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft has repaid the Cavs' faith in him so far with a string of impressive performances. Against the Lakers, Mobley went up against one of the best forwards in the league Anthony Davis, but held his own to grab eyeballs.

Meanwhile, Cavaliers head coach Bickerstaff has lauded Mobley for his brilliant performance against Davis. As per Mark Medina, Bickerstaff called Mobley 'special', praising the rookie for his mindset and will to win. Here's what Bickerstaff said about Mobley:

"These moments aren’t for everybody. That’s why I think Evan is special. There was no flinching. There was no back down. It was go play to win."

Mobley scored 23 points, grabbed six boards and dished out three assists along with two steals. Considering his performance against a generational talent like Davis. Mobley could have a great career ahead.

Does Evan Mobley have what it takes to be a star for the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley hitting a free throw against the Charlotte Hornets

The Cleveland Cavaliers have placed a lot of faith in their draft pick Evan Mobley. They have employed him as their defensive anchor in a 3-2 zone defense. Mobley can communicate effectively, and use his elite athleticism and quick footwork to rotate and close out shooters. He can also dive to the rim and protect the basket.

Cleveland's gamble seems to be paying off, as Mobley looks like a young Anthony Davis, whom he bested in his recent outing. However, head coach JB Bickerstaff has a different generational talent in mind in terms of utilizing his forward.

Mobley was placed as a defensive anchor in the 3-2 zone after Bickerstaff looked at a film of a young Kevin Garnett. KG went on to become a perennial All-Defensive player and a Hall-of-Famer.

These would be huge shoes to fill, but Bickerstaff thinks Mobley has the ability to bring some of the things Garnett brought to the table. Here's what Bickerstaff said in an interview with Cleveland.com:

“It’s a Flip Saunders zone that I watched a lot when I was in Minnesota. Seeing Evan’s ability to move through that made me think of when K.G. was playing at the top of that zone. That position he plays in that zone is not an easy position."

"You’ve got to quarterback it from the front and also see and be aware of what’s behind you. The way he picks up things, you tell him something, and he goes and does it, and that’s not common for young players.”

These are early days. But if Mobley is able to keep his head down and develop his game, Cleveland might just have their next great star on their roster.

