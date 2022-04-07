“That’s how you keep the confusion down, we’ve seen athletes run into problems” - Shannon Sharpe impressed by Steph Curry’s response on potentially playing with LeBron James

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has responded to LA Lakers forward LeBron James' comments after James said he'd love to play with the guard.

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe applauded Curry's answer that he's "good right now." Sharpe said:

"I love Steph's response. That's how you handle it. That's how you keep the confusion down. We've seen athletes run into problems saying they'd love to play with a certain guy."

Despite facing each other in multiple NBA Finals, it's no secret that James is fond of The Baby-Faced Assassin. James has picked Curry on numerous occasions in the All-Star Game as the captain.

With that said, the possibility of King James playing with Curry other than in the All-Star Game is bleak. Curry is under contract with Golden State until 2025. James would have to sign as a free agent with the Warriors in 2023 if he wants to team up with Curry.

Is Steph Curry an MVP candidate this season?

Steph Curry has had a strong season, making him one of the candidates to win the MVP award. Already a two-time MVP, Curry is leading the way for the Golden State Warriors (50-29) and their pursuit of yet another championship.

He is averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 43.7%, including 38.0% from beyond the arc. He has also been shooting 92.3% from the free-throw line and has 12 double-doubles and two triple-doubles. Curry's defense has also tremendously improved, as has his playmaking.

While shooting 38.0% from the perimeter might seem like a drop by Curry's high standards (42.8% in career), this is due to his increase in shooting volume. The 33-year-old is attempting a whopping 11.7 shots per game from long range.

He has had to carry much of the scoring burden as Klay Thompson is still ramping up since returning from a long injury absence. While Thompson has had spurts of brilliance, he hasn't found consistency.

Curry also did not have his partner in crime Draymond Green for a lengthy spell. The Warriors forward suffered a back injury in early January, returning on March 14.

Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the frontrunners for the MVP. Had the "Baby-Faced Assassin" led his team to the summit of the Western Conference, he would have had an edge. With three games remaining, Golden State, in third in the West, has a half-game lead on the Dallas Mavericks (50-30).

Either way, the two-time MVP will be focused on winning his fourth championship. He is working back from a foot injury to be healthy in time for the postseason.

