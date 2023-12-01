"That's the Klay I expect really for the rest of the year": Steve Kerr calls for more consistency from Warriors star

So far this season, Klay Thompson's play for the Warriors has been up and down at best. Coming off a strong performance in his last matchup, head coach Steve Kerr stated the level of production he is looking for from the All-Star guard.

On Tuesday night, the Warriors found themselves in a tight matchup with the LA Clippers. They were able to come away with a win, with Thompson being a major catalyst. In 34 minutes of action, he finished with 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the field.

After the win, Steve Kerr praised Thompson for his efforts against the Clippers. He also stated that this is the kind of play he wants from the star guard for the rest of the season.

"That's the Klay that I expect really the rest of the year," Kerr said. "As long as he patient and doesn't beat himself up and just stays with it and brings the energy defensively, he's a great player."

Tuesday marked the fourth time in his last five games that Thompson broke the 20-point mark. Prior to last week, he hadn't scored 20 points in a game all season.

The Golden State Warriors need Klay Thompson to return to form

It goes without saying how important it is for the Warriors to get Klay Thompson going again. When he is firing on all cylinders, the team becomes nearly impossible to defend.

No matter what was causing it, November was a month Thompson would like to forget. He put up some of the lowest scoring numbers of his career, along with his lowest three-point percentage. That said, the four-time champion seems to be turning a new leaf.

As Golden State continues to deal with injuries, they need their core players to lead the charge. Steph Curry still looks like one of the top players in the NBA, but hasn't been getting much help around him. If Thompson can return to form, it will take a lot of pressure off the two-time MVP.

Thompson also has a lot of personal reasons motivating him to get back on track. At the end of this season, he will be an unrestricted free agent. If the Warriors guard doesn't get back on track, it could greatly impact the type of contract offers he gets come the offseason.

Throughout his struggles, Thompson was confident he could break out of the slump. Based on his recent string of performances, he appears to be backing up his talk.