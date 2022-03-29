"That’s like the only easy game on their schedule and LeBron is now hurt" - Bill Simmons makes a bold prediction about LA Lakers' Play-In chances

LeBron James and the LA Lakers suffered another humiliating setback at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. They blew a 23-point lead, which was the biggest ever that a James-led team has ever surrendered while wearing the Purple and Gold. The loss gave the tiebreaker to the Pelicans in their season series and dropped LA to 10th in the West.

From here on, the LA Lakers will face an uphill battle to grab the last play-in ticket. They will mostly face a couple of playoff-bound teams who are hotly jockeying for better postseason seedings. With the exception of the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder, every team, including the Pelicans, will be gunning for a win to improve their standing.

Bill Simmons, on an episode of the NBA Show, has already given the verdict on the LA Lakers with still eight games left in LA’s schedule:

“They’re gonna miss the play-in tournament. It’s pretty clear now! Have you seen their schedule? They have one easy game left. They have OKC, that’s like the only easy game on their schedule and LeBron is now hurt. I was looking at the odds on FanDuel and they have, to make the playoff odds, they have the same odds as the Spurs to make the play-in tournament…I don’t think they make it."

In the next two weeks, the LA Lakers will take on the Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, Pelicans, Denver Nuggets twice and Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks, Jazz and Nuggets, in particular, are in a heated scramble to avoid the play-in and hopefully grab a top-four seed in the West. Needless to say, they’ll be throwing the kitchen sink every game they play, including games against LeBron James and the Lakers.

Complicating things is LeBron James’ ankle and knee status. He has already missed several games in the last few months due to left knee soreness. Before the game against the Pelicans, the Lakers staff insisted on resting that troublesome knee against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Against the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron James also tweaked his ankle in the second quarter and looked uncomfortable the rest of the way. That was probably why he finished the second half shooting 5-14 from the field.

The four-time MVP explained in a post-game interview what it felt like to play through the injury:

"I lost all explosiveness, couldn’t really get into the lane like I’d have wanted to.”

Things don’t look good for the LA Lakers heading into the last two weeks of their regular season. As bleak as things are, the four-time champion could still stubbornly suit up, trying his best to carry his team to the play-in tournament.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are doubtful for tonight’s game between the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks

Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been ruled doubtful heading into tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

The LA Lakers aren’t just ready yet to wave the white towel this season. L.A.’s official injury report lists both Anthony Davis and LeBron James as doubtful before the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Davis has missed the last 16 games after a nasty midfoot injury versus the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers could tempt fate if Anthony Davis and LeBron James take to the court. It’s uncertain what Davis' conditioning and shape will be after missing all those games while “King James” called his ankle injury “horrible.” LA could be putting their superstar players at risk and jeopardizing their campaign next season if things don’t work out as expected.

If James isn’t 100%, putting in a compromised Davis will not be sensible. They are playing away from Crypto.com Arena, where they hold a pathetic 6-19 record. The Mavs could literally run them off the court with both Davis and LeBron James hobbling.

