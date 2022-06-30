“That’s like walking into a restaurant, sitting down and being like ‘I’m very hungry, I want a meal, I will not pay’” - Nick Wright on his issue with the LA Lakers’ obsession with their future picks, says it won’t work

The LA Lakers are yet to make any trades in the NBA off-season as Darvin Ham strategizes on what the 2022-23 roster will look like.

While many were certain Russell Westbrook would be leaving the team during the off-season, Ham has put those concerns to rest. Westbrook is supposedly a part of his project, but he has been clear that the guard will be required to make sacrifices.

The Lakers' standpoint on their future picks has always been consistent. They have repeatedly refused to make any trades that require them to trade their picks, including that of Westbrook.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Do the Lakers think they are going to be bad in a few years? You're the Lakers & AD's still there. This obsession with the 2027 & 2029 pick — AD's under contract. LeBron will be there or you'll have money to sign someone. No, I don't think it's going to work." — @getnickwright "Do the Lakers think they are going to be bad in a few years? You're the Lakers & AD's still there. This obsession with the 2027 & 2029 pick — AD's under contract. LeBron will be there or you'll have money to sign someone. No, I don't think it's going to work." — @getnickwright https://t.co/hw7iCPwFCL

Reacting to this on the First Things First show, Nick Wright was furious at the Lakers. He was not happy with their refusal to trade the all-time triple-double leader away from the team at the risk of losing their future picks.

"The Lakers are trying to shop Russell Westbrook but they don't want to attach any picks to him," Wright reported.

"It's like walking into a restaurant and sitting down and being like I'm very hungry, I'll like a meal and I will not pay. Here's my issue with the Lakers' refusal to attach a pick to move off a player they clearly don't want.

"Do the Lakers think they are going to be bad in a few years?" he questioned. "Are they planning for that? You're the Lakers and AD is still there. This obsession with oh we've got to keep our 2027 and our 2029 pick. Anthony Davis' under contract, he's 29 years old. LeBron is either going to be awesome forever or leave and you're going to have money to sign somebody. No, I don't think it's going to work."

What is expected from Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers union in the 2022-23 NBA season?

Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Lakers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona

The LA Lakers will most likely go into the upcoming season with Russell Westbrook on the roster. The $47 million player was completely out of sorts in the previous season and will be looking to make up for it.

Some fans believe it is impossible for him to come up with anything worse than he did in the previous season. As such, there will be an upgrade in the new season, a positive change in his game and overall display.

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA Thinking back to Russell Westbrook's year in Houston. Generally regarded as a bad season. "Houston has a Westbrook problem" read the headlines. 27 ppg, 8 rpg, 7.2 apg, 1.6 spg, career-best 47% FG, All-Star, All-NBA. Russ is just judged differently. It's a tired narrative. Thinking back to Russell Westbrook's year in Houston. Generally regarded as a bad season. "Houston has a Westbrook problem" read the headlines. 27 ppg, 8 rpg, 7.2 apg, 1.6 spg, career-best 47% FG, All-Star, All-NBA. Russ is just judged differently. It's a tired narrative.

One thing is certain, if he does not execute a play like the coach demands. He will be given the stick by coach Ham, who was known for not tolerating sloppiness during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks.

