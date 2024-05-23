"That's a lot of hookah" - NBA fans stunned as Luka Doncic becomes eligible for $346 million supermax 

Luka Doncic is now eligible for a massive supermax contract extension after being named to the All-NBA First Team this season. ESPN insider Bobby Marks reported that Doncic can sign a supermax contract worth $346,338,300 following this achievement.

Marks also noted that this would be the largest contract extension in NBA history.

The extension would begin from the 2026-27 season, where Doncic would earn $59,713,500. His salary would increase to $64,490,580 the next season, $69,267,660 in 2028-29, $74,044,740 in 2029-30 and $78,821,820 in 2030-31.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans were stunned by the value of Luka Doncic’s new contract, with one joking that he would have plenty of money for hookah, which he’s often seen enjoying during the offseason:

“That’s a lot of hookah,” said X/Twitter user @chisportsross.

Expand Tweet

“He could buy the WNBA,” @jhatem quipped.

In October 2023, the Golden State Warriors paid $50 million to secure an expansion team in the WNBA.

“Absolute MADNESS…. A player could make almost $1m PER GAME,” @JVince11 remarked.

"Underpaid. If JB signs $300m contract, then Luka should be around $1B," @Kwintarget commented.

Here are some other reactions to Doncic’s potential contract extension:

Fans react to Luka Doncic's possible extension

Looking at Luka Doncic’s career earnings

Luka Doncic has been outstanding since his rookie season. He has been named an All-Star five times, made the First Team All-NBA five times, and has won the Rookie of the Year award and the scoring title in his young career.

This season, Luka Doncic averaged 33.9 points, 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Dallas Mavericks, who are competing in the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves after overcoming the top-seeded OKC Thunder.

Doncic, the No. 3 pick in 2018, is currently on a five-year, $215 million extension signed in 2022-23. This deal pays him $40,064,220 this season, $43,031,940 next season, $45,999,660 in 2025-26 and includes a player option for $48,967,380 the following season.

Prior to this season, Doncic earned $69,572,651 from his rookie contract and the first year of his extension.

Steph Curry is the highest-paid player in the NBA this season, earning $51.9 million. He is followed by Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and Joel Embiid, who each make $47.6 million.

Jaylen Brown signed a five-year, $304 million supermax extension in July, which is the largest contract in the NBA to date. However, it will not take effect until the 2024-25 season.