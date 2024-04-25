“That’s on me” - Austin Reaves admits Lakers’ Game 2 loss was due to his forgettable performance

The LA Lakers' quest for a championship got off to a rocky start after two straight losses in their first-round Western Conference playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. After Game 2, one player shouldered some of the blame: Austin Reaves.

Reaves scored a total of 22 points in the first two games of the series, shooting 45.0% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc. After a subpar offensive showing in Game 2 where he had just nine points, Reaves took full responsibility during the postgame interview:

"Obviously, I gotta be better scoring the ball. Be more aggressive. I got a couple good looks in the first quarter that didn't fall. That's on me and I have to be better."

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Newark, Arkansas, emphasized the importance of taking accountability and acknowledged the missed opportunities that could have swayed the game's momentum. LA must be hopeful that Reaves will regain his shooting form in Game 3 and provide ample support for LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Game 2 Officiating: Lakers' Post-Game Reaction

The LA Lakers' downfall in their Game 2 loss to the Denver Nuggets wasn't because of a single misstep, but a series of stumbles at crucial moments. Despite a strong start and big performances from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the team couldn't sustain their momentum.

Following the loss, the team pointed to questionable officiating as a factor in the game's outcome. D’Angelo Russell, LeBron James and head coach Darvin Ham all made references to the referees. Ham said:

"Some tough calls, some tough non-calls."

Russell also spoke about the referees:

"Questionable calls really dictated a lot. ... We all saw it"

LA legend Magic Johnson expressed his disappointment following the team's loss to the Nuggets:

"The Lakers have nobody to blame but themselves. They did everything they were supposed to do but win the game! AD and LeBron both did their part, they got scoring help from Russell, and they still lost."

