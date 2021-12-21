"That's Melo, he's made the difference" - Miles Bridges credits LaMelo Ball for Charlotte Hornets' recent ascent in the Eastern Conference

Miles Bridges has credited his teammate and friend LaMelo Ball as the reason behind the Charlotte Hornets' recent brilliance in the NBA.

Bridges himself has had a stellar season, but the 23-year-old forward believes Ball is the player who has made the difference for the team. Ball was awarded Sports Illustrated's "Breakout Athlete of the Year" award for 2021, courtesy of his brilliant performances in the rookie and sophomore seasons.

Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball have formed a formidable duo with the Charlotte Hornets. They are famously called 'Air BNB' because of their terrific chemistry on lob passes.

Bridges is athletically supreme, while Ball's ability to find open players helps him lob the ball to Bridges, who then dunks into the basket and posterizes opponents. The duo are a regular feature in the highlight reels.

Although the Charlotte Hornets are owned by his Airness, Michael Jordan, they don't have a huge amount of support due to the lack of superstar presence in the team. Miles Bridges believes LaMelo Ball's arrival has changed that.

Speaking about the same, the Hornets forward said in an interview:

"My first two years, it was only packed if we played the Lakers, the Knicks or the Celtics. A lot of fans came to see them. Now fans actually come to see us. That’s Melo. He’s made the difference."

Ball has won a lot of appreciation for his terrific court vision. Despite being just 20, he passes like a veteran and that has helped elevate the game for the Hornets. Speaking about Ball's passing and on-court vision, Miles Bridges said:

"He sees everything. That’s just the beauty of playing with Melo. He knows where you want the ball, and he gets it to you."

How important has LaMelo Ball been to the Charlotte Hornets?

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball.

LaMelo Ball has been an exciting player to watch ever since he arrived in the league. In his very first year, he proved his abilities by winning the Rookie of the Year award.

Ball achieved the feat despite playing only 51 games for the Charlotte Hornets. His contributions helped the team stay competitive for the playoffs, but they lost their way after his wrist injury and eventually slipped out of the race.

This season, the team has been making a lot of noise in the league. Both LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges have been fantastic to watch. The former is averaging 19.9 PPG, 7.6 RPG, and 8.2 APG throughout the 27 games he has played. Bridges, meanwhile, is having a breakout season and has averaged 19.8 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 3.8 APG in the 33 games he has played.

Hilltop Hoops @HilltopNBA LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges already have an elite connection.



This duo is must-see TV 🔥🔥 LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges already have an elite connection.This duo is must-see TV 🔥🔥 https://t.co/1asTN7gBDB

Their brilliance has helped the Charlotte Hornets become the second-best offensive team in the league. They currently hold a 16-17 record and sit in eighth position in the East. Given the talent within the squad and the presence of a splendid ball handler like Ball, they look well equipped to make a run into the playoffs this season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra