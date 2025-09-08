  • home icon
  • Basketball
  "That's a murder charge" - NBA insider reveals depth of Clippers' alleged scam while outlining Steve Ballmer's stance on league's probe

"That's a murder charge" - NBA insider reveals depth of Clippers’ alleged scam while outlining Steve Ballmer’s stance on league's probe

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 08, 2025 23:34 GMT
New York Knicks v Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Getty
NBA insider reveals depth of Clippers’ alleged scam while outlining Steve Ballmer’s stance on league's probe (Image source: Getty)

NBA insider Dave McMenamin said an LA Clippers source reportedly likened the salary cap circumvention accusation to a murder charge. On ESPN's "NBA Today" on Monday, McMenamin added that the source said the team knew that skirting the salary cap is a "red line."

"The question mark is, was this a normal level of tampering or was this super concerning salary cap circumvention?" McMenamin said. "I was told by a Clippers source that, 'We recognize regular tampering to be like a speeding ticket, salary cap circumvention is a red line.' That's a murder charge is what the source told to me."
McMenamin also described the state of the Clippers, saying that the team staff is receptive to the NBA's investigation.

"There is a belief within the Clippers right now that they are welcoming the league's investigation. They are glad to have professionals be able to review the documents that, as Ballmer told Ramona (Shelburne), they've already prepared for the DOJ investigation.
"We could say that Ballmer told us that he was hurt and that he was angry. He may be a little embarrased as well, too, because he did bring this company deal to the table. Maybe didn't vent them enough."
Early last week, a report from Pablo Torre accused the Clippers of circumventing the salary cap with Kawhi Leonard. Aspiration, a now-bankrupt environmental company, allegedly signed the two-time NBA Finals MVP to a four-year, $28 million contract for a "no-show job."

The Clippers also had a $330 million sponsorship contract with Aspiration, which Steve Ballmer described as a "no-brainer."

A report on The Athletic on Saturday said the NBA hired law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to spearhead the alleged salary cap circumvention.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer supports league probe

In an interview with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne on Thursday, LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said he wants the NBA to investigate any accusation of salary cap circumvention.

"I'd want the league to investigate, take it seriously," Ballmer said. "Salary cap circumvention rules are important to the league, and I'd want the league to investigate."
While Ballmer said the Clippers introduced Kawhi Leonard to Aspiration, he said that they had no hand in any of the dealings between Leonard and the now-bankrupt company.

Ballmer had previously invested $50 million in Aspiration. However, he said in the interview that he is just a victim of a scam. He also expressed "sadness" and "anger" for his Clippers employees amid the fiasco surrounding the franchise.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
