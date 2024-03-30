“That’s a murder”: NBA fans in disbelief as Heat thrash Blazers by 60 points 

On Friday night, the Miami Heat encountered little resistance from the Portland Trail Blazers. Miami delivered a resounding blowout victory over the Trail Blazers, seizing a commanding 142-82 win, a historic triumph that stands as the largest margin of victory in franchise history.

This 60-point win ranks as the second-largest win margin in the NBA this season, trailing only behind the Oklahoma City Thunder's 62-point triumph, also achieved against the Trail Blazers.

Following the blowout, NBA fans were in disbelief over how a team could lose by such margins and shared their reactions on X, formerly Twitter:

One fan said:

"That’s literally is murder"

Here are some other top reactions from fans on X:

The Heat demonstrated a complete team effort to achieve this feat, with six players scoring in double figures, including four of them scoring at least 20 points.

Thomas Bryant notched a team-high 26 points, followed by Terry Rozier's 22, Bam Adebayo's 21 and Haywood Highsmith's 20 points.

With Friday night's win, Miami improved to 40-33 and hold seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The decisive victory may give the Heat the momentum they need for a strong late-season surge, steering clear of the Play-In tournament.

Miami surpassed their team margin record of 43 set against the LA Clippers on Dec. 29, 1994, and additionally established a team record with 41 assists.

They connected on 21-of-39 3-point attempts, with Highsmith shooting 5-of-6 and Rozier hitting 6-of-10. Adebayo contributed two 3-pointers as well.

Scoot Henderson registers poorest plus-minus in NBA history during defeat against Miami Heat

Rookie Scoot Henderson's season has been anything but smooth sailing, and his challenges were highlighted in the lopsided defeat against Miami. Henderson concluded the game with the lowest plus-minus in NBA history, at -58.

Adding to Portland's woes, the loss to the Miami Heat wasn't their most significant setback of the season. The Trail Blazers suffered an even larger defeat earlier this year, falling 139-77 to the Thunder on Jan. 11.

Henderson once again found himself in the spotlight during that game, ending with a minus-56, previously holding the second-worst plus-minus in NBA history until tonight, trailing only Manny Harris of the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 2011 defeat against the LA Lakers.

The No. 3 pick from the 2023 NBA draft is averaging 13.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the faltering Trail Blazers. He currently holds a total plus-minus of -422 for the season, ranking as the sixth-lowest in the league.