“That’s the MVP of the league right there” - James Harden reserves high praise for Joel Embiid after he puts Philadelphia 76ers on his back to ensure a 3-0 series lead

Speaking in his post-game interview, Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden had high praise for his teammate Joel Embiid, calling him the MVP of the league. Harden stated:

“That’s the MVP of the league right there.”

Forward Tobias Harris was also quick to appreciate Embiid's clutch bucket that gave the 76ers a 3-0 series lead over the Toronto Raptors.

“I was so hype. The type of shot it was… real quick, turnaround, cash.” Tobias Harris ( @tobias31 ) on Joel Embiid’s Game 3 game-winner:“I was so hype. The type of shot it was… real quick, turnaround, cash.” Tobias Harris (@tobias31) on Joel Embiid’s Game 3 game-winner:“I was so hype. The type of shot it was… real quick, turnaround, cash.”

Philadelphia 76ers big man, and MVP front-runner Joel Embiid added another highlight to his extraordinary season. His buzzer-beating three capped off an incredible performance.

Embiid's teammates were in awe of the captivating performance produced by their leader.

Embiid carried them one step closer to the Eastern Conference semi-finals in what will most likely be a clean sweep for the franchise.

Joel Embiid's historic season

Embiid assembled a campaign for the ages, playing at a ridiculously high level throughout the regular season. He has now started to carry this dominance over into the postseason.

The potential MVP tallied numbers this season that no other center has done since the likes of David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O'Neal.

Embiid set the record for the most 40 point, 10 rebound games during the season as well. Embiid averaged career-highs in minutes played, field goals made, three-pointers made, free throws made, assists per game, and points per game.

He averaged 33.8 MPG, 9.8 FGM, 19.6 FGA, 1.4 3PM, 9.6 FTM, 11.8 FTA, 4.2 APG, and a staggering 30.6 PPG

Embiid is also the first center to win the scoring title since Shaquille O'Neal.

2022 NBA Playoffs: A postseason where dreams can turn into reality for the Philadelphia 76ers

Apart from the 2019 Sixers team that featured Jimmy Butler, the franchise hasn't had a better roster in Joel Embiid's tenure.

Their current starters consist of James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid. They have collectively created an atmosphere conducive to winning, while forming great cohesion.

With the focus remaining on winning a championship, the Philadelphia 76ers are finally coming together as the team many expected them to be.

The 76ers have taken a 3-0 lead against the Toronto Raptors. It's looking increasingly likely that the series will result in a sweep and the 76ers will advance to the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

