“That’s my number one thing, coming in, night in, night out, and bring and be consistent on both ends of the floor” - Former Miami Heat guard speaks out on what LA Lakers fans can expect from him

In an interview with Chris Mcgee of Spectrum Sportsnet, LA Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn detailed his mindset for the upcoming NBA season. He will return this season after sitting out the entire 2021-22 season with a knee injury.

“They should expect consistency”, Kendrick Nunn said during an interview with Spectrum SportsNet. “That’s my number one thing. Coming in, night in, night out, and bring and be consistent on both ends of the floor.”

Nunn is on a two-year, 12.5 million deal and exercised his player option for the 2022-23 NBA season. Nunn spoke about his injury and his return earlier this year, stating:

“Early January, I tried to ramp it up, get set back. And then maybe like the beginning of March, tried to ramp it up again to get ready to play and then another setback. So, that was just telling me that it’s not healed yet and I’m not ready to play.”

Can the LA Lakers contend this season?

For the LA Lakers, the 2022 offseason has mainly been about rectifying the mistakes made during the 2021 offseason.

The Lakers added Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard. However, the departure of key rotation players from their 2020 championship roster, Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso, left the Lakers in a precarious position. The team finished outside of the play-in spots in 2022.

Anthony Davis sat out most of the season with injuries, and the LA Lakers' record with Davis was 17-23.

The bright spot for the Lakers was LeBron James, who seems to be aging backward. James logged 30.3 points per game, the second highest of his career, missing the scoring title by the skin of his teeth.

James did all this in a staggering 37.2 minutes a night, the most he has played since the 2016-17 NBA season.

Currently, the Lakers don't have what it takes to contend. While Anthony Davis is expected to be back in full effect this season, he is still susceptible to injuries.

Darvin Ham's squad still needs some retooling. Kyrie Irving would be more than what the Lakers have bargained for, but talk of a Westbrook-for-Irving trade seems to have stalled.

Scotty Pippen Jr., Thomas Bryant and Lonnie Walker IV should address the Lakers' lack of youth. These acquisitions don't necessarily make a difference in the Lakers' chances for contention.

