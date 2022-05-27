"That’s pain, that’s joy; For us to see what he went through each and every day!" - Draymond Green on 5-time All-Star teammate's tough road to recovery and glory, says, "To see him have that moment is special"

Draymond Green was extremely happy for Klay Thompson following his return to competitive basketball. The five-time All-Star fought his way through injuries to help the Golden State Warriors get to yet another NBA Finals. In his post-game interview, Thompson appeared to be overwhelmed by all that was happening and became a little emotional.

The three-time NBA champion had a game-winning 32 point performance in Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks. Having been out for two and a half seasons, the sharpshooter has not been the most efficient. However, when the team needed him to step up, Thompson took up the challenge and helped them close out the series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Speaking about the emotions going through Klay's head after securing the Western Conference championship, Green said:

"That's pain, that's joy, that's a mixture of things and for us to see what he went through every single day, that's just a different feeling. We saw the dark days, we saw the days of him coming in and realise that he just don't have it today.

"You see him for weeks straight, he's just down, but yet containing to plug away at it and juts going and going and going and we saw that process and so to see him have that moment, it's special because ultimately we know where it's coming from, it's coming from the struggle, it's a beautiful thing."

Since returning from his injury layoff, Klay Thompson has been a big part of the Warriors' run to the NBA Finals. He has averaged 19.8 PPG in the playoffs and has played brilliantly in a few games for them.

Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have been to five NBA Finals prior to this. Thompson suffered a long-term injury in 2019 during the Dubs' last visit to the Finals.

The team has made the Dub nation proud by making it to the NBA Finals. However, they still need four wins to get to their ultimate goal and that is what every player on the team will be focused on in the coming weeks.

Draymond Green shares how it feels to be back in the NBA Finals

Draymond Green with the Western Conference champions trophy

Draymond Green has been a pivotal part of the Warriors since being drafted by them in 2012. He, along with Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, have made the Dubs a force to be reckoned with.

Having made it to five consecutive NBA Finals, the team had a two-year absence from the playoffs due to injuries to their stars.

However, just like how great sides respond, the Warriors worked their way to once again return to the biggest stage in basketball. When asked about how it felt to be back in the NBA Finals, Draymond Green replied by saying:

"It's great, you feel great about it after being counted out, 'Dynasties over' and all of those things, to get back here, it's fantastic. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication to an incredible organisation and show what we're capable off, this one feels great, but we got four more wins to get."

Green would undoubtedly want to win the fourth championship and cement his place as an all-time great in franchise history. The team has been terrific on both ends of the floor so far and with the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney performing, they have been able to get the job done.

Their opposition for the Finals will be either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics. Both these sides are defensively resolute and could make it very difficult for the Dubs to score.

However, the Warriors have a goal in mind, which is to win the championship. Keeping that in mind, they will bring their best to the court till the last buzzer of the campaign.

